Senate Bill 278 lowers Ohio's concealed carry age to 18 and removes licensing. Governor Mike DeWine must act, facing opposition from Cincinnati officials and support from gun rights groups.

State Senator Terry Johnson of McDermott introduced Senate Bill 278 to the Ohio General Assembly, a piece of legislation that proposes significant changes to the state's firearm regulations. The bill is currently pending the decision of Governor Mike DeWine, who holds the authority to sign, veto, or allow the legislation to become law without a signature within ten days of receipt.

Lowering Age and Removing License Requirements

Senate Bill 278 seeks to reduce the minimum age required to carry a concealed deadly weapon in Ohio from twenty-one years old to eighteen years old. This provision applies to individuals defined as qualifying adults, who are at least eighteen years of age and not legally prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon under United States federal law. The legislation eliminates the requirement for a license to carry a concealed weapon for this demographic.

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In addition to age restrictions, the bill expands where qualified individuals can carry concealed firearms. It explicitly permits carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle or on a vessel, such as a boat. The legislation also includes a legal provision allowing gun owners to sue local governments that attempt to enact gun control measures, which supporters argue violates state preemption laws.

Support From Gun Rights Advocates And Lawmakers

The primary proponent of the bill, State Senator Terry Johnson, argued that local ordinances frequently threaten Second Amendment rights. He stated in his testimony that while small local government is central to American tradition, it cannot violate the Constitution. Johnson noted that rights like freedom of speech are rarely challenged by municipalities, yet the Second Amendment faces constant scrutiny from local rules.

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Chris Door, director of the Ohio Gun Owners group in Beavercreek, testified in support of the measure. Door emphasized that Ohio law establishes a single statewide standard for gun laws, which cities sometimes violate. He asserted that Senate Bill 278 empowers citizens to seek punitive damages in court if municipalities defy state law, thereby giving cities a stronger incentive to comply with state statutes.

Several major organizations have endorsed the bill, including the majority of Republicans in the Ohio General Assembly, the Buckeye Firearms Association, and the National Rifle Association. These groups view the legislation as a necessary reinforcement of constitutional rights and a check on local government overreach regarding firearm possession.

Law Enforcement And City Leaders Raise Safety Concerns

Opposition to the bill is strong among Cincinnati leaders and law enforcement officials. On Tuesday, November 24, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey joined Cincinnati city leaders and the Cincinnati NAACP chapter to urge Governor Mike DeWine to veto the measure. McGuffey highlighted the dangers of allowing eighteen-year-olds to carry concealed weapons, noting that legal carry by one individual often encourages others in the same age group to follow suit for personal protection.

Sheriff McGuffey warned that gun deaths could rise if more young people carry firearms without adequate training. She explained that inviting guns into the hands of young people who do not consider life choices with adult perspective creates dangerous situations. The sheriff emphasized that the maturity and accountability required for responsible firearm ownership are often lacking in eighteen-year-olds.

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Cincinnati Police Sergeant Stewart Isaacs, a veteran with twenty-five years of law enforcement experience, expressed grave concern regarding the bill. Isaacs acknowledged the Second Amendment right but stressed the enormous responsibility that accompanies firearm ownership. He argued that lowering the age to eighteen places law enforcement officers and the public in serious safety jeopardy due to questions about youth preparedness and maturity.

Cincinnati City Councilman Scotty Johnson, a former police officer with thirty-three years of service, called the bill reckless and irresponsible. He cited scientific evidence indicating that the male brain is not fully developed until age twenty-six. Councilman Johnson questioned where the limit should be drawn, asking if the age would drop to sixteen next, and pointed to the frequency with which people in Cincinnati solve issues by pulling firearms.

Next Steps And Potential Legislative Override

Senate Bill 278 passed on November 18 and is now awaiting the final action of Governor Mike DeWine. If the Governor vetoes the bill, the Ohio General Assembly has the power to override the veto. Sheriff McGuffey stated that the Governor is a rational man who should discern that the bill represents bad public policy, but she urged observers to watch the lawmakers who are already planning to override any potential veto.

The outcome of this legislative process will determine whether Ohio becomes one of the states with the most permissive concealed carry laws for young adults. The decision will significantly impact public safety dynamics in cities like Cincinnati and align the state either more closely with gun rights advocates or law enforcement recommendations for stricter age verification and maturity standards.