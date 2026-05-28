Ohio bill proposes new tax to fund free college tuition: who would pay?

Under House Bill 854, all 14 of Ohio’s public universities would be required to offer free tuition.

are pushing a plan to make public university tuition free for in-state students by raising taxes on the state’s highest earners. College affordability remains a major political and economic issue across the U.S. Many students graduate under heavy debt burdens while tuition costs continue rising faster than inflation in many states.

If passed, Ohio would become one of the most-expansive state-level free college programs in the country, going beyond many existing"promise" scholarship systems that include income caps or academic restrictions. , Ohio’s 14 public universities would be required to provide up to eight semesters of tuition-free education for in-state students. The bill would create a dedicated Ohio Free College Fund within the state treasury, with oversight handled by the Ohio Chancellor of Higher Education.and financial stability.

It is our moral obligation to provide students the opportunity to further their academic ambitions," Abdullahi said.

"Access to higher education should not be limited by a student’s economic status," the representative added. Rader wrote on Instagram:"In the richest country in the history of the world, students should not have to go into massive debt just to become nurses, teachers, engineers, electricians, or skilled tradespeople.

"The legislation proposes a new income tax on individuals, trusts and estates earning more than $500,000 per year. The tax would apply only to income above that threshold. How Ohio Compares With Other States No state currently guarantees completely free tuition at all public four-year universities regardless of income.

However, several states operate scholarship or"promise" programs that provide tuition-free access for many residents who meet income or academic requirements. In New York, students from families earning less than $125,000 annually can qualify for free in-state tuition through the Excelsior Scholarship program. Nationwide, average in-state tuition at public universities was $9,750 during the 2022—23 academic year, according to the Education Data Initiative. Out-of-state tuition averaged $28,386.

Northeastern states also rank among the most expensive states for public college tuition. Ohio sits near the middle nationally, with tuition costs higher than neighboring Indiana but lower than several northeastern states where average tuition exceeds $15,000 per year. In-state tuition costs in Ohio are higher than neighboring states such as Indiana and Michigan The bill has been referred to the Ohio House Workforce and Higher Education Committee, where it is awaiting a hearing.





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