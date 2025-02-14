Ohio Bill Proposes Felony Charge for Ejaculation Without Intent to Conceive, Sparking Debate on Reproductive Rights and Biblical Law

A draft bill in Ohio aims to criminalize ejaculation without the intent to conceive, igniting a debate about reproductive rights and the application of religious law. The bill's authors, Representatives Anita Somani and Tristan Rader, frame it as a satirical critique of the increasing attempts to regulate women's bodies, highlighting the hypocrisy of penalizing only one party in unwanted pregnancies. This move comes amidst escalating tensions surrounding reproductive rights in the US, with the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and Justice Clarence Thomas's call to re-examine contraception rights.

A draft bill was released in Ohio this week, seeking to make ejaculation without the intent of conceiving a baby a felony offense. Its advocates say the intent is to stir up public debate over reproductive rights and the interpretation – and application – of Biblical law.

If United States’ governments are willing to use interpretations of theological law to regulate women, why not men? Ohio State Representatives Anita Somani and Tristan Rader, the authors of the “Conception Begins at Erection Act,” say it’s a tongue-in-cheek means of highlighting the hypocrisy behind moves to regulate women’s bodies.“If you’re going to penalize someone for an unwanted pregnancy, why not penalize the person who is also responsible for the pregnancy?”\At least three women have been jailed after the US Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade precedent.Now George H.W. Bush-appointed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has said he wants to re-evaluate the legality of birth control by challenging the similar, precedent-setting, 60-year-old Griswold vs. Connecticut case. “If you think it’s absurd to regulate men, then you should think it’s equally absurd to regulate women,” Somani insists.But the political stunt represents a deep and growing divide within US society. Christian extremist groups, such as the Dominionists or New Apostolic Reformation evangelical movement, are asserting their desire to use the new Donald Trump White House administration to turn the US into a religious state. They want a new Republic to enforce their hard line interpretation of Christian law on the entire population. “Some will say now that I am calling America a Christian nation. So I am,” Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley stated in June last year.“It’s beyond ridiculous what’s going on here,” Ohio state Republican Representative Austin Beigel retorted to the proposed “Conception Begins at Erection” bill.But the modern understanding of the human reproductive process is far in advance of the Bronze Age lore of the Old Testament. Is in-vitro fertilization (IVF) – where semen is removed from a man, assessed for quality, and injected into an egg – a sin unto God? He’s gone so far as to promise IVF treatments would be subsidized by the Federal Government and insurance companies as a means of combating falling birthrates. It’s a move given qualified support by activists who believe Constitutional protections should apply to embryos from “the moment of fertilization.”They quote Romans 12:2: “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”“We’re trying to regulate the actions of people who want to kill another person.”Pew Research Center studyA draft bill was released in Ohio this week to make ejaculation without the intent of conceiving a baby a felony offense.For Supreme Court Judge Thomas’ intended re-examination of contraception rights, moves to outlaw IVF procedures and expanded abortion bans, in particular, Genesis 38:6-11.Ohio State Reps. Anita Somani and Tristan Rader co-wrote the “Conception Begins at Erection Act,” saying it’s a tongue-in-cheek means of highlighting the hypocrisy behind moves to regulate women’s bodies.That son was to inherit Er’s estate. “And it came to pass, when he went in unto his brother’s wife, that he spilled it on the ground, lest that he should give seed to his brother. And the thing which he did displeased the LORD: Wherefore he slew him also.” There is much theological debate as to whether Onan’s offence was to refuse to impregnate his brother’s wife (and therefore take the inheritance for himself), or the discharging of sacred, life-triggering semen outside the vagina. Trump claims he’s the ‘father of IVF’ — and GOP is ‘totally in favor’ of fertility treatment during women’s town hallBut whether or not the offence should be punishable by death or treated as “unclean” (as detailed in Leviticus 15:16-18) remains unresolved. The Catholic Church moved to clarify its interpretation of reproductive lore on its followers in 1968. Pope Paul VI’s encyclical (doctrinal judgement) Humanae Vitae (Of Human Life) came down firmly against contraception. “The Church, nevertheless, in urging men to the observance of the precepts of the natural law, which it interprets by its constant doctrine, teaches that each and every marital act must of necessity retain its intrinsic relationship to the procreation of human life.” “Similarly excluded is any action which either before, at the moment of, or after sexual intercourse, is specifically intended to prevent procreation — whether as an end or as a mean





