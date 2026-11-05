Ohio Announces Over $2 Million in Grants for Human Trafficking Survivors

The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services has awarded more than $2 million to 32 nonprofit organizations across 35 counties to support sex and labor trafficking survivors. The funding, initiated by Governor Mike DeWine and included in the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 budget, will provide essential services including victim advocacy, mental health care, educational and employment support, and housing assistance. Eligible organizations must offer direct support to survivors or those at high risk, with priority given to those using evidence-based and survivor-informed care.

The Office of Criminal Justice Services announced more than $2 million will go to 32 nonprofit organizations that serve 35 counties, along with several other nonprofits addressing statewide needs.by Gov.

Mike DeWine in 2023, is designed to help a growing number of sex and labor trafficking survivors in the state. The grant funds services such as victim advocacy, mental health care, educational and employment support and shelter or housing assistance. A few of the agencies within Franklin County receiving funds include Freedom a la Cart, Huckleberry House, National Youth Advocate Program and the Star House.and marked a historic investment by the DeWine administration.

Also read Ohio voters pick Democrat for Ohio Attorney General

The program’s support was continued through the current operating budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. To qualify, nonprofits must offer direct support to trafficking survivors or people at high risk, with priority given to groups demonstrating evidence-based and survivor-informed care. OCJS, which operates under the Ohio Department of Public Safety, serves as the state’s main justice planning office and oversees both state and federal criminal justice funding.

Advertisement

Ohio's presumed AG-elect says he plans to investigate a major gap between allegations of fraud and the number of prosecutors in state-funded programs. Ohio's next Secretary of State is raising questions about the future of voting in the state after a measure requiring specific voter ID passed. One person is dead and another is recovering after being shot in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Police were called to the scene along Gibbard Avenue just east of