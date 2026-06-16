Ohio agency, All Pro Dad bring fatherhood event to Columbus with 1,400 attendees

Nearly 1,400 dads and their children packed the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Monday for an event that mixed football with lessons on family values as part of

Nearly 1,400 dads and their children packed the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Monday for an event that mixed football with lessons on family values as part of a new partnership bringing the All Pro Dad Experience to Columbus.

The Ohio Department of Children and Youth and All Pro Dad, a nationally recognized fatherhood program of the nonprofit Family First, teamed up to host the event. The All Pro Dads program, founded by Mark Merrill and Tony Dungy, provides fathers with resources including daily emails, blogs and podcasts offering “truth and wisdom about fatherhood,” along with in-person opportunities designed to help dads strengthen relationships with their children and create lasting memories.

“I think dads need to know how much they matter, right? They need to be reminded of how important they are and how important their presence is in their kids lives. They need to be reminded of that,” said Graham Barber, a New Market Expansion Specialist and podcast contributor for the All Pro Dad fatherhood program. Organizers said the All Pro Dad Experience is geared toward elementary and middle school-aged children.

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel served as keynote speakers. Both national champion head coaches spoke about developing great players and “great young men.

” “People ask all the time, what was your greatest victory? And your greatest victory is watching what your guys do later, what kind of dads they become, kind of coworkers, citizens, what kind of spouses do they become and that's where your victories are,” Tressel said.

“You don't apologize for wanting to win games because, you know, that's darn important as well, but not quite as important as them becoming all pro dads. ” Day told attendees that fatherhood has long been a personal priority, shaped by losing his own father as a child.

“This is important to me because one of the things that at a young age, I wanted to do, my number one thing in my life is I wanted to be a great dad,” Day said. “I lost my father when I was nine, and so growing up, I didn't have a father, but a lot of people stepped in that gap...

I actually looked at it like an opportunity, because I was able to choose the attributes and a bunch of men in my community that I wanted to emulate down the road. And thank God for my grandfather and my uncles, my father-in-law and the coaches that I had. ”Day also recruited former and current Buckeye football players to volunteer at the event. Organizers said the Columbus All Pro Dad Experience sold out well before Monday's event.

A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday night on Broad Street on Columbus’ East Side. The crash happened at 11:16 p.m.The Buckeye Country Superfest is returning to Ohio Stadium in Columbus on July 10, 2027, after Saturday's sold-out show drew 60,780 fans. The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant for narcotics after deputies received a tip alleging possible narcotics use at the residence.

A long-planned effort to make Central Ohio easier and safer to get around is starting with a new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 71 in Grove City. The Hoover RIt was a rude awakening for dozens in West Columbus and Hilliard Monday morning. Hilliard Police say around thirty-five cars were broken into in neighborhoods ne





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