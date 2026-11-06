Oh Season Trailer Released by Samuel Goldwyn Films Starring Joel McHale

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the Oh Season trailer, showing Joel McHale as a director who reshapes a town's beloved Christmas pageant after a grieving boy's mother dies.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the official trailer for Oh Season, a film starring Joel McHale as Hamilton Lydell, a cocksure director who takes over a town's annual holiday pageant. The 1-minute 18-second preview centers on a grieving boy named Felix McCoy and the production that his late mother created.

The trailer introduces the film's central conflict, in which the town's cherished holiday production is transformed into a flashy event. The source material does not specify a release date or distribution platform for the film, so those details are not confirmed here.

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Joel McHale and Yonas Kibreab Lead the Oh Season Cast

Joel McHale and Yonas Kibreab anchor the Oh Season cast, with Yonas Kibreab playing Felix McCoy and Joel McHale playing Hamilton Lydell. The film also features Paula Patton, Cress Williams, Kate Micucci, and Scott Hoying in supporting roles.

Holloway will also appear alongside Joel McHale in the film. Holloway's credits include Duster, Lost, Colony, and Battle of the Year. Joel McHale is widely recognized for his role in Community, and his other credits include The Soup, Animal Control, and The 1% Club.

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Joel McHale was also cast in the lead role for the upcoming Fox comedy series Animal Control, according to the source coverage. That casting places him in another high-profile comedy project alongside his work on Oh Season.

How the Christmas Pageant Storyline Unfolds on Screen

The trailer opens with Yonas Kibreab as Felix McCoy, a young boy dealing with grief over his mother's death. In the trailer, Felix says 'My mom always said there is something to hear around every corner.'

Felix's mother, Mary, played by Paula Patton, created the town's annual Christmas pageant. After Mary's death, Hamilton Lydell rebrands the cherished holiday production as a flashy event, changing its identity from the one Mary built.

The 1-minute 18-second preview shows the town preparing for the event. As Hamilton tries to change the format of the show, Felix becomes disheartened and attempts to sabotage the program.

According to the official film summary, Felix secretly sabotages the event, only to realize that saving the show might be the only way to keep his late mother's spirit alive. The trailer suggests that his sabotage may not be the right way to honor his mother's legacy.

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Competing Views of Felix McCoy and Hamilton Lydell

Hamilton Lydell, played by Joel McHale, is described in the film summary as a cocksure director who turns the pageant into a shallow spectacle. His approach stands in direct contrast to the tradition Mary created.

Felix McCoy sees the pageant as a link to his mother, and his secret sabotage reflects that attachment. The film frames the clash between these two positions as the core of the story, with Felix's own realization shifting the conflict toward preserving his mother's legacy.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps for Oh Season Viewers

For audiences, the Oh Season trailer offers a first look at the tone, cast, and central conflict of the film. Viewers familiar with Joel McHale from Community can see how his role as Hamilton Lydell differs from his earlier work.

The source also notes that Joel McHale has said his schedule is to blame for the delayed filming of the upcoming Community movie. That update is separate from Oh Season but reflects the ongoing projects tied to McHale's name.

No further scheduled dates for Oh Season are listed in the source material. Readers should look to Samuel Goldwyn Films for official announcements about the film's release timing once they are published.