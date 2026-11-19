Samuel Goldwyn Films releases Oh Season on November 20 featuring Paula Patton and Joel McHale. Discover the plot and exclusive clip details for this holiday musical.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has officially confirmed that the new holiday musical Oh Season will be released in theaters and on digital platforms on November 20. Collider has exclusively presented a sneak peek of the film, offering audiences a first look at the production before its official debut. This release date applies to both physical cinema screenings and digital distribution channels simultaneously.

Oh Season Plot Overview and Premise

The narrative centers on Felix McCoy, a young boy portrayed by Yonas Kibreab, whose mother created his town's beloved annual Christmas pageant. Paula Patton stars as this deceased mother, whose memory and legacy drive the central conflict of the story. Felix and his town face their first Christmas without her, making the holiday particularly significant and emotional for everyone involved.

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Felix's cherished memories of his mother are threatened by Hamilton Lydell, played by Joel McHale. Hamilton has taken over the direction of the pageant and transformed it into a slick, commercialized spectacle. His approach prioritizes modern commercial appeal over the traditional sentimentality that made the event special. This clash between commercialization and tradition forms the core dramatic tension of the film.

Felix McCoy and the Pageant Crisis

Felix attempts to sabotage the production in response to Hamilton's changes, hoping to protect his mother's legacy. The pageant is scheduled to begin soon and will be broadcast live, but multiple issues arise during preparations. Hamilton relies on his production manager, Ray, played by Cress Williams, to stall the proceedings and manage the chaos backstage.

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The situation becomes critical when Felix and his friend Bobo, played by Aaron Harris, discover that the cast is missing a little drummer boy. They are informed that the production will be finished without this essential role filled. This shortage creates immediate urgency for the characters, who must find a replacement quickly to ensure the show goes on.

Exclusive Scene and Resolution

In the exclusive clip provided by Collider, inspiration strikes in an unexpected way. Felix is motivated by an apparition of his mother appearing backstage and an accidentally kicked plastic bucket. He rushes outside to find a street busker who drums with two plastic buckets. This impromptu solution suggests that the pageant may find the drummer boy they need.

The film explores themes of family, memory, and the true meaning of holiday traditions. Viewers will need to watch the full release to see if the show succeeds and how Felix resolves the crisis. The exclusive preview serves as a compelling teaser for the broader narrative of community and remembrance that defines the movie.

Cast Details and Production Credits

Paula Patton, known for her role in Sacrifice, brings depth to the memory of the pageant creator. Joel McHale, recognized from Animal Control, delivers a performance as the egotistical director. Yonas Kibreab leads the cast as the young protagonist Felix McCoy. Cress Williams appears as Ray, the production manager handling the logistical challenges. Aaron Harris rounds out the key supporting cast as Felix's friend Bobo.

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Samuel Goldwyn Films is responsible for distributing the film across multiple platforms. The November 20 release date allows audiences to experience the holiday spirit early. The combination of a musical format and a family drama offers a unique take on the Christmas genre. Fans of holiday films should mark their calendars for this exclusive new title.