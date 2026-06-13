‘Oh s---!’: Surveillance video shows BCSO deputy hit man with patrol unit; deputy under investigation

A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after being accused of trying to cover up a crash where he hit a man, which was caught on video.

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’: SAISD police sergeant cleared in abusive 911 call case, 10 months after arrestHow high school students at San Antonio’s 3 largest districts performed in 2026 STAAR tests– A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after being accused of trying to cover up a crash where he hit a man, which was caught on video. Christopher Terrazas is on administrative leave, BCSO confirmed to KSAT Investigates on Thursday afternoon.

Video obtained by KSAT Investigates shows John Zielinski, 62, walking along the access road of Interstate 35 south of Thousand Oaks at around 11:50 a.m. on June 2. As Zielinski crossed a driveway, footage shows a Bexar County patrol unit driving toward Zielinski, then hitting him. BCSO said Terrazas was involved in a crash at the same time and location but refused to provide any details because of an ongoing internal affairs administration.

She said Zielinski struggles with mental health and taking care of himself. Coffman believes her brother’s appearance played a role in what her attorney said the deputy did after the crash. The family hired attorney Chevo Pastrano, who sent Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar a 9-page letter about the incident.

Pastrano said he watched the dash and body camera footage, which he said made it clear that Terrazas caused the crash and took “deliberate and active steps to cover up his culpability. ”In the letter, Pastrano said Terrazas put the blame on Zielinski, accusing him of being drunk. According to Pastrano, Terrazas, a certified EMT, took Zielinski’s vitals and wanted to take him to detox instead of getting Zielinski medical care for his pain.

Coffman said Zielinski left after he heard that he could be taken to detox. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said there have not been criminal charges filed against Terrazas.

“If you want to hold the law and you want to promote the law and you want to be a police officer, then you have to do things the right way,” she said. Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarDaniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023.

This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas. The Rising Cost of Brisket Is Changing Texas BBQHopeful Spurs fans line up to greet team in SASpurs Fans React After a Disappointing Loss to the KnicksS.

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