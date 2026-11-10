Oh, Mary! Touring Production Sets Paramount Theatre Record in Seattle

The touring Oh, Mary! grossed $2,541,743 over eight Seattle performances, setting a Paramount Theatre record for a play's highest-grossing week.

The touring production of Oh, Mary! grossed more than $2.5 million during its Seattle engagement, setting a record for the highest-grossing week for a play at the Paramount Theatre, according to an announcement from the producers. The dark comedy brought in $2,541,743 across eight performances for the week ending Nov. 8.

The figures were detailed in a news release from the producers, Seattle Theatre Group and Premera Blue Cross Broadway at the Paramount. The production will return to Seattle in 2028 as part of the second year of its North American tour. Dates, casting, and ticket information will be announced later.

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Record Details and How the Seattle Milestone Was Measured

The Paramount Theatre record applies specifically to plays presented at the venue, rather than to all productions at the theater. The announcement did not identify the previous record holder.

The release also did not provide attendance figures for the eight performances. The reported $2,541,743 total is presented as a single weekly gross covering the week ending Nov. 8.

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About the Play and Its Broadway and West End Run

Written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! follows Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to President Abraham Lincoln's assassination. The one-act comedy presents an irreverent interpretation of her life.

The play focuses on frustrated ambitions, alcoholism, and suppressed desires rather than offering a conventional historical portrait. It opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues at the Lyceum Theatre.

According to the producers, the show became the first in the Lyceum Theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1 million in a single week. The production has since broken its own box office record 14 times, the release said.

Oh, Mary! also became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Its international run began in London's West End on Dec. 18, 2025, and the production won the 2026 Olivier Award for best new entertainment or comedy play.

Seattle Statement, Creative Team, and Upcoming Engagements

Josh LaBelle, chief executive officer of Seattle Theatre Group, said the organization was very proud to have been one of the show's early supporters. He also said the organization was equally proud of the strong support shown by Seattle audiences for this groundbreaking production.

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LaBelle added that Seattle Theatre Group cannot wait to welcome Oh, Mary! back to Seattle in 2028. The Seattle announcement came from producers Kevin McCollum and Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia, along with the local presenting organizations.

The creative team includes scenic designer Dots, costume designer Holly Pierson, and lighting designer Cha See. Daniel Kluger handles sound design and original music, with Drew Levy also serving as a sound designer.

Other team members include wig designer Leah J. Loukas, props supervisor Addison Heeren, and musical arranger David Dabbon. Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein.

A filmed stage version, recorded in London's West End, is scheduled to debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max in 2027, although the announcement did not provide a premiere date. For Seattle audiences, the next opportunity to see the touring production will come with the announced 2028 engagement, though its length has not been disclosed.