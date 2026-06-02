‘Oh deer!’: Fawn escorted from Dollar General after trespassing call in Euclid

The Euclid Police Department responded Tuesday to a trespassing complaint at a Dollar General.

Police said the suspect refused to leave the property, so the tiny trespasser was safely escorted out without incident. Euclid police shared the incident on social media, joking that no charges were filed.

According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, female deer in urban areas often leave fawns near homes, in backyards or in flower beds. The agency said mothers place fawns where they believe they will be safe, sometimes intentionally near humans. To protect their young, mothers spend very little time with fawns to avoid attracting predators, only returning to nurse them a few times a day.

Fawns begin following their mothers at about 4 weeks old, but the time they are about 2 months old, they can forage for themselves and are fully weaned. The Ohio Division of Wildlife said fawns being alone is normal and usually does not require human intervention, though this call brought an officer to the scene.

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