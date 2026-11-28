An Ogden woman will spend up to 15 years imprisonment on three felony counts for physically abusing her young son.

An Ogden woman will spend up to 15 years in prison on three felony counts for physically abusing her young son. She was sentenced in the matter on Wednesday.

She pleaded guilty to a count of attempted child torture and two counts of aggravated child abuse. Injuries the boy suffered came to the attention of Ogden school officials, but he had also suffered abuse before that when living in Wyoming. OGDEN — An Ogden woman will spend up to 15 years in prison on three felony charges related to the abuse of her young son.

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Judge Craig Hall on Wednesday sentenced Mindy Deanna Murray, 25, to one to 15 years' imprisonment on each of three counts: one of attempted child torture and two counts of aggravated child abuse, all second-degree felonies. The sentences are to be served concurrently, according to court papers.pleaded guilty to the three counts on Oct. 14 as part of a plea deal with the Weber County Attorney's Office.