An after-school program for at-risk youth in Ogden is collecting pies so every child and family it serves can have a slice this Thanksgiving.

OGDEN, Utah — An after-school program for at-risk youth in Ogden is collecting pies so every child and family it serves can have a slice this Thanksgiving.

For over 30 years, Youth Impact has picked kids up from school, helped with schoolwork, let them play, served dinner and then took them home — all for free for about 150 kids and teens.

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"A safe place to be a kid is where we are. We are here for the community, we're here for the youth that don't get the extra support that they might need,” said Alison Conde, Director of Youth Impact. She said she started there when she was 19 as a janitor and has stayed with the program ever since.

WATCH | Ogden nonprofit aims to give every child and family in need a Thanksgiving treat Ogden nonprofit's 'pie drive' aims to give every child and family in need a sweet Thanksgiving treat Conde said she started the pie drive last year. She was trying to collect a few pies so every child would get a slice with their meal. That effort took off.

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"We had over 300 pies,” Conde said. “So, we were able to serve each child with a slice of pie, send one home, and then go out into the community to the other non-profits and help them as well. ” So, the program is doing it again this year and needs the community's help.

"Showing that you care, you never know who doesn't get to experience that and even a slice of pie on Thanksgiving day, that somebody might not get to experience, you giving that is going to change their day, it's going to change their life," Conde said. She said even if you can’t donate to Youth Impact specifically, any nonprofit close to you could use your help – especially during times where many people are struggling.

"Everybody in the community deserves to be cared for, and let's start with a slice of pie," Conde said. Charles Morris is in high school and has been coming to Youth Impact for the past four to five years.

"I really like the environment and the different people. It's very nice. Also, we get food everyday which is definitely a plus," Morris said. He's excited for the pie drive happening again this year.

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"Being able to have just a pie on top of everything else, it's very nice for some of them. Because they don't always get the pie every year, or they just can't afford it. So sometimes on Thanksgiving, it may be the only sweet thing on the table," Morris said. He said he hopes they can go even bigger than last year.

"I'm really hoping this year we can possibly send two pies home to every family," Morris said. Conde said they are trying to collect the pies by the Monday before Thanksgiving. If you would like to donate a pie or make a monetary donation, you can call their front desk at 801-612-3001. Recent Northern Utah Stories