Ogden Airport completes $4.4M renovation to bring back Golden Age of Travel

The small northern Utah airport just completed a major expansion. The goal isn't just a fresh look — it's about slowing travel down again.Most airports are buil

The small northern Utah airport just completed a major expansion. The goal isn't just a fresh look — it's about slowing travel down again. The small northern Utah airport just completed a major expansion.

The goal isn't just a fresh look — it's about slowing travel down again. Most airports are built to move you through as fast as possible. Ogden-Hinckley Airport is trying something different. The airport just completed a $4.4 million, mostly FAA-funded expansion — and inside, it doesn't feel like a typical regional airport.

It feels closer to a private terminal. That's by design. Rare curly-haired horses draw attention for unique poodle-like appearanceKC Sanders, who drives business growth for Ogden City, gave KUTV 2News an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, including spots most travelers never get to see.

"It's their hometown airport," Sanders said about how it serves the Northern Utah community. "And they get to travel like the golden age of travel. 100 feet to check in, 100 feet to TSA, and walk to the plane. " The airport was originally built in 1944. During renovations, crews chose to preserve as much of its original character as possible.

The front lobby still features the original letters from the 1944 tower, salvaged from a trash pile before they could be thrown out. The barstools at the counter? Also original, just refurbished. But the history doesn't stop at 1944.

Tucked inside the terminal is a piece of Hollywood history most visitors walk right past, until someone points it out. Films including Ant-Man and Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers were shot here. The airport preserved an original bathroom from that era with a life-sized cardboard cutout of Michael Myers. Outside, the experience continues.

Ogden is one of the few commercial airports in the country where passengers can step out onto the tarmac apron, watch planes land, and sit on the lawn before their flight. For northern Utah residents, Ogden-Hinckley is closer, $5 to park, and a fraction of the crowds.

"It's connectivity," Sanders said. "We have a wonderful Salt Lake airport, but this brings you back to the golden age of travel,” The airport runs two flights a week — Thursday and Sunday to Orange County. But the long-term goal is daily service to multiple destinations, including a revival of the Las Vegas, Nevada, and Mesa, Arizona, routes Allegiant flew for a decade before the pandemic.

With Snowbasin Resort located directly behind the terminal, Ogden-Hinckley is already pitching itself as a key hub – and potentially a launch point for the next frontier of travel. In March 2026, the FAA selected Utah as one of the eight states to pilot eVTOLs: electric air taxis that take off and land like helicopters, no runway required.

"We've been here since 1944. If advanced air mobility goes anywhere in Utah, it will come to this airport first," said Sanders. Dawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night. “A car just came around the corner, hit it, keptA police officer shot and killed a suspect while he was allegedly stabbing a victim, according to police.

Officials with the Ogden Police Department said policeUtah law enforcement responds to 70 calls per day for unsecured loads and road debris, a problem officials said is more common and dangerous than it seems. A newTyler Campos saw it coming patrol cars chasing a man on a bike---and the pursuit seemed to be coming right at him.

"It almost looked like he was going to hit me,Two little free libraries in Salt Lake City were knocked over and vandalized this week, upsetting neighbors and raising broader concerns about the types of pett





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