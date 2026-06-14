OG Promo Code Opens Up $100 in Bonuses Starting With UFC Freedom 250 White House

Use the OG promo code for UFC Freedom 250 and earn up to $100 in trading bonuses on the prediction market app. No code needed!

Use the OG promo code for UFC Freedom 250 and earn up to $100 in trading bonuses on the prediction market app. No code needed!by reaching cumulative trade and settle volume milestones.

UFC Freedom 250 at the White House is the perfect place to start your first trade and begin working toward that total.offer requires no code at sign-up, making it simple for new users to claim. The bonus is structured around cumulative trading volume, meaning UFC Freedom 250 serves as your starting point, and each trade you settle after that brings you closer to the full $100 in bonuses.

Here is how the milestone structure breaks down:Trade and settle $100 to receive an additional $15 bonusTrade and settle $500 to receive an additional $50 bonus Your first trade on the Freedom 250 card, whether you back Ilia Topuria to finish Justin Gaethje in the lightweight title unification bout or predict Alex Pereira captures the interim heavyweight title, can unlock that opening $10 bonus right away. If your Topuria prediction lands and he wins, your payout settles quickly and counts toward your volume total.

If the trade does not go your way, the settled volume still counts toward unlocking future milestones as you continue trading. A few key terms apply to this offer. It is available to new users in all U.S. states except New York and Arizona. Users in Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio may claim the bonus but cannot apply it to sports trading.

You must be physically located in a legal OG state to participate, and the offer expires Dec. 31, 2026. For a full comparison of what is available, check out the Getting started on OG.com ahead of UFC Freedom 250 is straightforward. Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the card:Visit OG.com or download the OG app and click"Sign Up.

" Enter your email address, verify it, and provide your mobile phone number. Create a passcode and complete identity verification by submitting your full name, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. A government-issued ID or proof of address may also be required. Add money to your account using a debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH bank transfer, or wire transfer.

ACH transfers require a minimum deposit of $1, while debit cards require a minimum of $10. Navigate to the UFC Freedom 250 markets, choose a"yes" or"no" contract on an outcome such as the Topuria vs. Gaethje main event, enter your trade amount, and confirm. Settling at least $10 in volume unlocks your first $10 bonus. Once a trade settles in your favour, your winnings appear in your account.

Head to your portfolio, click"Withdraw," link your bank account via Plaid, and request a transfer. Most withdrawals process within 24 hours, with a daily maximum of $100,000. : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call 327-5050 for 24/7 support .

Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY . 21+ and present in select states. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER , 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 , 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat , 1-800-9-WITH-IT , 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com , 1-877-770-STOP , visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org , 1-800-522-4700 , or visit www.1800gambler.net .

Peter Clarke is dedicated to keeping bettors informed about the biggest sports betting events, such as the Super Bowl and March Madness, and the best way to cash in on sportsbook promos. He's also always on top of the latest welcome offers from the biggest sportsbooks, so he can share the best deals and the most exciting games to use them on every day.

Kalshi Promo Code COVERS20: Get a $20 Bonus for UFC Freedom 250 at the White HouseBetr Picks Promo COVERSBONUS Gives a UFC Freedom 250 Pick + $200 No-Sweat Tokens





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