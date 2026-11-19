OG.com becomes the exclusive prediction market partner for AEG properties including Crypto.com Arena and the LA Kings, launching new fan engagement initiatives in Los Angeles.

OG.com has secured a comprehensive multi-property agreement with AEG, establishing itself as the exclusive prediction market platform partner for several major entertainment and sports venues in Los Angeles. This strategic partnership, negotiated by AEG Global Partnerships, officially grants the platform exclusive rights across Crypto.com Arena, the LA Kings, and the L.A. LIVE district.

Exclusive Partnership Details

OG.com will now serve as the primary prediction market provider for these high-profile Los Angeles entities. The deal covers a wide array of properties, combining digital integrations with extensive brand exposure across some of the city's most visited locations. This arrangement marks a significant expansion for the prediction market platform into the mainstream sports and entertainment sector in California.

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The agreement specifically targets the vibrant sports and live entertainment landscape of downtown Los Angeles. By aligning with one of the world's leading sports companies, OG.com gains access to a massive and engaged audience. The partnership leverages the historic sporting heritage of the region to create new interactive opportunities for fans attending events at these venues.

Brand Presence and Fan Engagement

Under the terms of the agreement, OG.com will achieve a prominent physical and digital presence throughout Crypto.com Arena. This includes dedicated in-venue branding and targeted promotional campaigns designed to reach visitors during sporting events and concerts. The visibility will extend beyond just the arena itself to encompass the broader L.A. LIVE district.

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Digital signage networks across the L.A. LIVE district will display OG.com content, ensuring visibility extends to the general public and not just ticket holders. During the National Hockey League season, the platform will maintain a dedicated presence through activations with the LA Kings. These initiatives include interactive fan experiences and special events that allow supporters to engage with the team in novel ways.

Specific promotional opportunities include OG.com serving as the Presenting Partner for an LA Kings home game scheduled for March at Crypto.com Arena. This event will feature branded in-game activities and promotional giveaways. Additionally, branding for the platform will appear on both digitally enhanced and static dasherboard displays during all Kings home games.

Leadership Statements and Strategic Goals

Kris Marszalek, Founder and CEO of OG.com, emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration. He stated that partnering with AEG allows OG.com to embed its prediction market services directly into the beating heart of Los Angeles sports and culture. The platform aims to offer fans rips and other interactive features that enhance their viewing experience.

For AEG, the agreement consolidates commercial partnerships by connecting a single partner with several major properties across its Los Angeles network. The company aims to create year-round engagement opportunities through venue advertising, digital content, and event-based promotions. This approach ensures consistent interaction with fans regardless of the specific season or event schedule.

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Expansion into Sports and Entertainment

This partnership represents a significant step in OG.com's commercial expansion strategy. By positioning itself across professional hockey, live events, and one of downtown Los Angeles' largest entertainment districts, the platform is broadening its market reach. The deal includes integration into the LA Kings' social media content, further amplifying its digital footprint.

Additional promotional opportunities will target premium ticket holders and visitors to Crypto.com Arena. The collaboration draws on the iconic energy of the venue and the historic 60th anniversary of the LA Kings to create unique fan experiences. AEG is excited to bring these new engagement tools to audiences, allowing them to interact with teams and moments they love in entirely new ways.

The agreement underscores the growing intersection between digital financial technologies and traditional sports entertainment. As prediction markets become more mainstream, partnerships with major venues provide a direct channel to consumer audiences. This move by OG.com and AEG sets a precedent for how digital platforms can integrate into live sports environments.

With the launch of these initiatives, fans can expect to see increased visibility and interaction opportunities with OG.com throughout the Los Angeles entertainment calendar. The partnership is designed to enhance the overall fan experience while providing the platform with substantial brand exposure. This synergy between digital innovation and traditional sports venues marks a new era in fan engagement.