OG Anunoby found his game just in time for Knicks in Game 1 of NBA Finals

OG Anunoby is the only player on the Knicks with a championship ring. Now, he is three wins away from earning another one.

Now, he is three wins away from earning one. Anunoby — who was sidelined by injury during the Raptors’ 2019 title run — didn’t make much more of an impact for most of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but the soft-spoken wing made sure he was heard down the stretch Wednesday night, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter of theOG Anunoby had a big fourth quarter for the Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 3, 2026.

“The first time was really cool, but it wasn’t the way I would have wanted it. ” Anunoby said.

“So this time, just happy to be here, happy to be healthy. Anunoby entered the NBA Finals as one of the biggest reasons for the Knicks’ incredible postseason run, ranking second on the team in scoring , third in rebounds , second in steals and second in blocks despite missing two games with a hamstring injury. Og Anunoby drives down court as San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet gives chase during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

But Anunoby was often invisible at the start of the championship series, scoring five points in the first half. He started the second half more aggressively, but forced the action, getting stripped on one possession, then throwing up a midrange airball with Victor Wembanyama in sight, finishing the third quarter scoreless in nearly six minutes of action.

After the Knicks fought back from a 14-point second-half deficit — the Spurs had won their previous nine postseason games when leading at halftime — Anunoby began to resemble one of the league’s most impactful wings, putting the Knicks ahead by three with a drive to the rim, then following with back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Knicks up 86-81 with 8:50 remaining.

“My teammates were finding me and I was being aggressive and ready to shoot,” said Anunoby, who also had three rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes. “Just shoot with confidence.

”Buy Now Anunoby then iced the game with four free throws in the final minute as the Knicks closed Game 1 on an 11-0 run, taking a series lead in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1994 while tying the 1998-99 Spurs for the second-longest postseason win streak in NBA history.

“OG got it going in the second half,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said. “He was huge for us in the second half. ”





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