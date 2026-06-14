OG Anunoby accidentally streams Knicks locker room celebration on Instagram Live

OG Anunoby may be tip-in savvy, but he seemingly isn’t too tech savvy.

Add The New York Post on Googlethat earned the franchise its first NBA championship in 53 years, the star forward brought fans a behind-the-scenes look into the locker room festivities through Instagram live — and it was completely accidental.as Karl-Anthony Towns comes into view to say “We live baby, we live,” while wearing goggles.

OG Anunoby accidentally goes live on Instagram in the Knicks locker room following their NBA Finals title win over the Spurs on Saturday night. After 25 seconds, the show came to and end with Anunoby’s finger partially over his phone camera. While it made for a funny postgame moment, but it won’t overshadow Anunoby’s efforts to get the Knicks to this point.

He finished Saturday’s game with 11 points and eight rebounds, including the final board of contest as he held the ball when the final buzzer sounded. New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby #8 and Timothee Chalamet holds up The New York Post Champs front page after defeating the Spurs to win the 2026 NBA Championship. The celebrations will only continue for Anunoby and New York as the Knicks championship parade is set for Thursday, June 18.

OG Anunoby accidentally goes live on Instagram in the Knicks locker room following their NBA Finals title win over the Spurs on Saturday night. New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby #8 and Timothee Chalamet holds up The New York Post Champs front page after defeating the Spurs to win the 2026 NBA Championship.





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