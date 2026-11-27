Ofgem's 26% energy price cap increase will raise standard EV charging costs significantly in January. Analysis shows impacts ranging from £1.91 for small batteries to nearly £9 for large models, highlighting the value of off-peak tariffs.

Ofgem has confirmed that the energy price cap will rise by 26 per cent between January 1 and March 31, 2027, directly impacting the cost of powering electric vehicles at home. This regulatory adjustment raises the electricity unit rate for customers on standard variable tariffs from 26.32p to 32.69p per kWh. For drivers relying on these default plans, the financial advantage of owning an electric car compared to petrol or diesel models is set to diminish significantly unless they switch to specialized pricing plans.

The immediate consequence of this rate hike is a substantial increase in the cost to charge typical electric vehicles. Auto Express analysis indicates that charging a standard 60kWh battery will cost nearly £4 more per full charge. Owners of larger battery models face even higher expenses, with costs rising by almost £9 for each complete charge event. This disparity highlights the growing urgency for EV owners to review their energy contracts before the new rates take effect.

Also read Ofgem Raises Energy Price Cap by 26 Percent Starting January

Specific model data reveals the varying degrees of impact across popular electric cars. The BYD Dolphin Surf Active, equipped with a 30kWh usable battery, experiences the smallest increase in this analysis. Its charging cost rises from £7.90 in the final quarter of 2026 to £9.81 in 2027, representing an extra cost of £1.91 per charge. In contrast, the BMW iX5 60 xDrive, which features a massive 141kWh battery, faces the largest price jump. Its charging cost climbs from £37.11 to £46.09, adding £8.98 to each full charge event.

While standard tariffs become more expensive, drivers utilizing specialist off-peak EV tariffs will experience significantly lower costs, with some rates as low as 6.5p per kWh. This disparity underscores the financial benefit of switching to these specialized plans. For instance, charging the BYD Dolphin Surf on an off-peak tariff costs only £3, compared to £9.81 on a standard rate. Similarly, the Renault 5 Comfort Range, which has a 52kWh battery, costs £17 on a standard tariff but drops to £5.20 with an off-peak plan.

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The Tesla Model Y RWD also benefits substantially from specialized pricing, costing £6 on an off-peak tariff versus £19.61 on a standard variable tariff. Vehicles like the Skoda Enyaq 85 with a 79kWh battery will see standard charging costs rise from £20.79 to £25.83, while off-peak charging remains at £7.90. For the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+, the difference is stark, with standard charging at £27.79 and off-peak at £8.50. Given that the BMW iX5 60 xDrive can deliver up to 528 miles of range on a single charge, paying £46.09 on a standard tariff represents a significant operational expense that could be reduced to £14.10 with the correct tariff.

This increase in charging costs comes at a critical time for the adoption of electric vehicles in the UK. The data suggests that without access to affordable off-peak electricity, the total cost of ownership for electric cars will rise, potentially deterring new buyers or causing existing owners to reconsider their driving habits. Tom Jervis of Auto Express noted that the rise in the energy price cap will undoubtedly affect low-income households the most, but EV drivers are also set to feel the pinch.

Despite the rise in electricity prices, driving an electric car remains considerably cheaper than running a comparable petrol model, particularly when using off-peak charging. Using the projected January energy rates, a Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ AMG Line achieving its WLTP range of 478 miles will cost around 6p per mile at the price cap, or just 2p per mile on an off-peak tariff. An equivalent petrol CLA 200 returning its official 56.5mpg would cost around 13p per mile, based on a petrol price of 160.3p per litre.

A full charge of the CLA 250+ EV will cost either £27.79 on a standard tariff or £8.50 on an off-peak tariff, compared with the £68.81 required to fill the CLA 200's 43-litre fuel tank. As the regulatory environment shifts, EV drivers who do not already have specialist tariffs are strongly advised to review their energy contracts to mitigate the rising costs associated with the 26 per cent price cap increase. The widening gap between standard and specialized tariff costs underscores the importance of strategic energy management for electric vehicle owners.