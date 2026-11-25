Ofgem raises the energy price cap by 26 percent this January, increasing typical household bills to £2,166. Learn how to cut costs now.

The UK energy regulator Ofgem is set to implement a significant 26 percent increase to the energy price cap starting in January, a move that will impact millions of households across the country. This regulatory adjustment raises the standard energy costs for households using typical amounts of energy and paying by direct debit from £1,723 to £2,166 annually. The surge primarily affects consumers remaining on standard variable tariff s, which constitute approximately 60 percent of all domestic energy deals. These customers often find themselves on default rates if they have not switched to a fixed tariff for two years or more, leaving them vulnerable to these higher unit costs.

Price Cap Mechanics and Household Impact

The energy price cap established by Ofgem dictates the maximum price suppliers can charge per unit of electricity and gas, rather than fixing the total annual bill for every consumer. This distinction means that while the unit rate is rising, individual household bills will vary based on actual consumption levels, making energy conservation a direct method for financial mitigation. The £443 annual increase for a typical home highlights the financial pressure on families who have not yet locked in lower fixed rates. Consumers on standard variable tariffs are exposed to these immediate price shocks, whereas those on fixed deals remain insulated until their contracts expire.

Also read Ofgem Confirms 26 Percent Energy Price Cap Hike for UK Households

Draught Proofing for Heat Retention

Stopping heat loss through draughts is one of the most accessible strategies for homeowners looking to reduce their energy bills in the coming months. In older properties, warmth frequently escapes through gaps in doors, windows, and walls, causing residents to rely on higher heating settings to maintain comfort. Applying self-adhesive draught seal tape for approximately £6 around window frames and doorways can effectively trap heat inside the property. Silicone excluders placed at the bottom of doors or homemade versions using old fabric can also seal gaps where cold air enters. Testing for leaks by moving a lit candle near suspected areas helps identify precise sources of air infiltration where the flame flickers or extinguishes.

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Radiator Maintenance and Boiler Efficiency

Maintaining radiators properly ensures that heat circulates efficiently, preventing boilers from working harder than necessary to warm the home. Bleeding radiators regularly removes trapped air that creates cold spots and improves water circulation, a process that Your NRG estimates could save typical households £100 per year. Reflective panels placed behind radiators on external walls, costing around £25 for a roll, can direct more heat back into the room, potentially saving £18 annually according to the Energy Saving Trust. It is crucial to keep furniture such as sofas away from radiators to allow unobstructed air flow, ensuring the room heats up rather than warming the back of the furniture. Adjusting the boiler flow temperature is another critical step, as lowering it from the standard 70 to 80 degrees can reduce gas bills by approximately 9 percent.

Thermostat Adjustments and Safety Limits

Small adjustments to thermostat settings can yield substantial savings without significantly compromising comfort for most residents. Reducing the thermostat by just one degree, from 22 degrees to 21 degrees, is projected to save £120 per year on gas bills as reported by the Energy Saving Trust. While 18 to 21 degrees is generally comfortable for most adults, vulnerable groups such as the elderly, infants, and those with health conditions may require higher temperatures. When adjusting boiler settings, it is vital not to drop the flow temperature below 65 degrees on conventional boilers to prevent the growth of harmful legionella bacteria. For homes with single-glazed windows, applying secondary-glazing plastic film for roughly £3.89 per metre can mimic the insulating effects of double glazing, addressing the fact that up to 15 percent of heating is lost through windows.