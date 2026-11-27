Ofgem announces a 26 per cent hike in the energy price cap starting January 1, significantly raising home charging costs for EV owners on standard tariffs by up to £9.

Ofgem has officially confirmed a 26 per cent increase to the UK energy price cap, a regulatory decision that will take effect on January 1 and last through March 31, 2027. This substantial adjustment will raise the standard electricity unit rate from 26.32p to 32.69p per kWh, directly impacting millions of households and significantly increasing the cost of home charging for electric vehicle owners.

For those relying on standard variable tariffs, the financial impact is immediate and measurable. New analysis by Auto Express indicates that the cost of a full charge will rise by up to £9 for drivers with larger battery capacities. This surge in energy costs narrows the economic advantage of powering an electric car at home, prompting many drivers to reconsider their energy contracts.

Also read Ofgem Energy Price Cap Rise to 2166 Pounds Savings Tips

The study provides specific calculations across popular vehicle models to illustrate the growing disparity between standard and specialist energy rates. For a typical electric vehicle with a 60kWh battery, such as the Tesla Model Y RWD, the cost of a full charge jumps from £15.79 in late 2026 to £19.61 in 2027. This represents an additional expense of £3.82 per charge, a figure that compounds significantly for weekly commuters.

Larger battery models face even steeper increases that highlight the importance of battery size in ownership costs. The BMW iX5 60 xDrive, featuring a massive 141kWh battery, will see its charging cost rise from £37.11 to £46.09. This £8.98 increase per charge is the largest on the list, underscoring how energy efficiency becomes a critical factor as standard electricity prices climb.

Conversely, smaller vehicles experience more modest absolute increases that still reflect broader market trends. The BYD Dolphin Surf Active with its 30kWh battery will see costs rise from £7.90 to £9.81, a difference of just £1.91. While this is the lowest increase on the list, it still demonstrates that no electric vehicle owner is entirely shielded from the broader energy market dictated by Ofgem.

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The widening gap between standard and specialist energy rates makes the transition to dedicated electric vehicle tariffs more urgent. These specialist plans offer significantly cheaper electricity during off-peak hours, with some rates dropping as low as 6.5p per kWh. By charging during these designated windows, owners can mitigate the impact of the general energy price cap rise and preserve the financial benefits of electric motoring.

For owners of the Renault 5 Comfort Range with a 52kWh battery, a full charge on a standard tariff will cost £17, an increase of £3.31 from the previous £13.69. However, switching to an off-peak EV tariff reduces this cost dramatically to just £5.20. This represents a saving of nearly £12 per charge compared to the standard rate, highlighting the strategic advantage of time-shifting energy consumption.

Similarly, the Skoda Enyaq 85 with a 79kWh battery will cost £25.83 to charge fully on a standard tariff, up from £20.79. Drivers utilizing an off-peak tariff can charge the same vehicle for £7.90, cutting the cost by more than two-thirds. This disparity shows that the real cost of electric motoring is increasingly dependent on tariff selection rather than just vehicle efficiency.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ presents another example of this financial divergence in the mid-range market. A full charge on a standard variable tariff will cost £27.79, an increase of £5.42 over the previous quarter. In contrast, an off-peak EV tariff brings the price down to £8.50, offering a compelling incentive for high-mileage drivers to optimize their energy contracts.

Tom Jervis of Auto Express noted that the rise in the energy price cap will undoubtedly affect low-income households the most. He added that most EV drivers can expect to pay at least a few pounds more per charge if they are on standard tariffs, while long-range EVs with the largest batteries could cost as much as £9 more to charge. Drivers are urged to review their tariffs before the January implementation date.

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Despite rising energy prices, driving an electric car remains considerably cheaper than running a comparable petrol model, particularly when using off-peak charging. Using the projected January energy rates, a Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ achieving its WLTP range of 478 miles will cost around 6p per mile at the price cap, or just 2p per mile on an off-peak tariff.

An equivalent petrol CLA 200 returning its official 56.5mpg would cost around 13p per mile, based on a petrol price of 160.3p per litre. A full charge of the CLA 250+ EV will cost either £27.79 on a standard tariff or £8.50 on an off-peak tariff, compared with the £68.81 required to fill the CLA 200 fuel tank.

The Ofgem price cap increase signals a challenging period for the transition to electric mobility, particularly for those relying on traditional energy contracts. As the gap between standard and off-peak rates widens, the incentive to adopt smart charging solutions and specialized tariffs grows stronger. Manufacturers and energy providers are likely to see increased demand for integrated solutions that automate charging during the cheapest hours.

Looking ahead to the arrival of the BMW iX5 60 xDrive, the large SUV promises up to 528 miles of range, enough to drive from London to Inverness on a single charge. With an off-peak tariff costing £14.10 for a full charge, the vehicle offers impressive range per pound spent. However, on a standard tariff, the £46.09 cost per charge may deter potential buyers calculating their total cost of ownership.

Analysts suggest that the disparity in charging costs will drive a bifurcation in the electric vehicle market. Those who actively manage their energy consumption and switch to specialist tariffs will continue to enjoy low running costs. Those on standard variable tariffs may find the financial benefits of electric motoring eroded by high electricity bills.

As the January 1 implementation date approaches, Ofgem and energy suppliers are urging consumers to review their tariffs. The data from Auto Express provides a clear roadmap for owners to anticipate their new costs. By understanding the specific impact on their vehicle model, drivers can make informed decisions about when and how to charge.