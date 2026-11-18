Offset opens up about his improved co-parenting relationship with Cardi B and dismisses any issues with her ex, Stefon Diggs, during a recent podcast appearance.

Offset has publicly affirmed that his co-parenting relationship with estranged wife Cardi B has significantly improved, emphasizing a peaceful dynamic as they raise their three children together. The rapper discussed the evolution of their arrangement during a recent podcast appearance, stating that he respects Cardi B and maintains a positive connection despite their separation.

Offset Discusses Peaceful Co-Parenting Status

Offset confirmed that he and Cardi B are currently in a much better place regarding their shared parenting responsibilities. During the Tuesday interview, which took place on November 17, the Atlanta-based artist expressed gratitude for the stability they have achieved. He explicitly stated that he has no issues with his ex-wife and that their arrangement is currently in a sweet spot.

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The musician emphasized the importance of putting their children first. He told his co-hosts that he gives their kids no issues and that he respects Cardi B as the mother of his children. Offset described their current interaction as all love, indicating a mature approach to navigating their post-relationship dynamics.

Response to Stefon Diggs and Tony Yayo Provocation

The conversation took a playful turn when rapper Tony Yayo probed Offset about his feelings regarding Cardi B's ex-boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs. Yayo mistakenly referred to Diggs as his brother, Trevon, and teased Offset about potentially wanting to fight the football player.

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Yayo alleged that Offset might have reacted aggressively if he had seen Diggs in person while he was with Cardi B. However, Offset firmly dismissed the idea of confrontation. He described any such behavior as lame and stated that he would look like a shrimp if he attempted to instigate a conflict.

Offset explained that he is currently focused on his financial stability and personal success. He noted that engaging in a fight would be the worst thing he could do and would be detrimental to his current standing. He affirmed that he is having bankroll and stuff, indicating that he is prioritizing his career and wealth over petty drama.

Children and Cardi B's Recent Romantic History

Offset and Cardi B share three children together, who are the central focus of their co-parenting efforts. Their eldest child is an eight-year-old daughter named Kulture. They also have a five-year-old son named Wave and a two-year-old daughter named Blossom.

Cardi B's personal life has drawn significant media attention due to her high-profile relationships. She began dating Stefon Diggs, who plays for the Washington Commanders, last year. The couple went public with their relationship in May 2025 while attending a New York Knicks playoff game.

Their public relationship continued into November 2025. However, the couple seemingly split months later, around the time Cardi B hit the road for her Little Miss Drama Tour in February 2026. This timeline coincided with Diggs suiting up in the Super Bowl for the New England Patriots.

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Offset's Stance on Drama and Future Focus

Offset's comments highlight a strategic move to maintain privacy and stability amidst the public scrutiny of his ex-partner's life. By dismissing the notion of conflict with Diggs, he reinforces his position as a focused and mature father. The rapper's emphasis on financial success suggests a shift in priorities away from public feuds.

The positive outlook on his co-parenting relationship with Cardi B indicates a mutual effort to create a healthy environment for their children. This development marks a significant shift from the turbulent periods often associated with celebrity breakups. Offset's clear communication about these boundaries serves as a model for high-profile co-parenting arrangements.

As Cardi B continues her touring career and Offset focuses on his music and business ventures, the stability of their family unit remains a key priority. The rapper's public statements underscore his commitment to keeping their children out of any potential conflicts. This approach ensures that the focus remains on their well-being rather than media speculation.

The recent podcast appearance provides a rare glimpse into the personal lives of these hip-hop heavyweights. Offset's unfiltered but composed response to Yayo's teasing demonstrates his growth and maturity. His dedication to his kids and his career stands as a testament to his resilience in the face of public pressure.