Officials searching for missing 31-year-old woman last seen in San Antonio

Deputies in Bexar County are looking for a 31-year-old woman last seen in San Antonio on Tuesday.The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that Clarissa Rose Segur

Deputies in Bexar County are looking for a 31-year-old woman last seen in San Antonio on Tuesday. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that Clarissa Rose Segura was last seen at around noon on Tuesday in the 9400 block of Hacienda Acres.

ALSO | Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old from Harris CountyWoman killed, man critically injured in shooting at Seguin Walmart; suspect arrested A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police. Seguin policThe art of Banksy has arrived in Austin. Texans can now get up close to the works of one of the most famous and culturally influential artists in the world.

The AA Buda man was arrested on Wednesday after Kyle police say he was reselling an "alleged human skull" on social media. Sean Edward Shymkiw, 24, was booked into HaNFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday. The U.S. military’s missile stockpile is under growing pressure after heavy use in recent conflicts and rebuilding it could take years. More than 2,000 missiles





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