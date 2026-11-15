NTSB: Tanker steering failure caused New Orleans cruise ship crash

A failed steering system left the Atlantic Asphalt tanker's rudder stuck, sending it into the American Heritage cruise ship in New Orleans, federal investigators said Sunday.

Federal safety investigators said Sunday that a tanker's steering system failed and kept its rudder in a position that sent it crashing into a cruise ship docked in New Orleans.

The preliminary finding from the National Transportation Safety Board provided the first official word on what caused Friday's crash of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker into the American Heritage cruise ship. The collision sent passengers, crew and two police officers plunging into the Mississippi River. NTSB officials said during a briefing in New Orleans that it is not yet clear what caused the steering failure. It could be many different things, said NTSB accident investigator Bart Barnum.

Also read Tanker had steering problem before New Orleans riverboat crash, NTSB says

Tanker Steering Failure Details

That is something that we are investigating very closely, he said. The tanker, measuring about 520 feet (160 meters) long, had a crew of 19. The cruise ship, about 300 feet (91 meters) long, had 140 passengers and 50 crew onboard. The tanker's steering problem caused its rudder to remain in a starboard position, to the right, which sent the tanker veering toward the east bank of the river.

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It hit the cruise ship two minutes after the rudder became stuck, Barnum said. Officials said 32 people were taken to the hospital, including the two police officers who were thrown into the river when the boat rolled, but none of the injuries were critical. As of Sunday, six people remained hospitalized, the city of New Orleans said in a statement. The cruise ship capsized in 22 minutes, NTSB Member John DeLeeuw said.

As the tanker approached the river's east bank, the ship's data recorder captured audio sounds consistent with the ship's whistle going off, Barnum said. The recording also captured warnings and requests for assistance broadcast over the vessel's marine radio. He added the data included commands to deploy the vessel anchors and emergency ship handling orders. DeLeeuw urged people with photos or video of the crash to submit them to his agency to help with its investigation.

Investigation And Legal Actions

The investigation is expected to result in a preliminary report within 30 days. He also praised the excellent response from federal, state, local and private vessels that helped rescue people immediately after the crash. Just hours after the crash, the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans filed a federal lawsuit saying that the tanker caused at least $1 million in damage to its terminal.

A judge issued a warrant Friday giving federal officials control of the ship for now.