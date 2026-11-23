One video shows passengers asking for and recording the name of a detained woman, who was dragged by agents out of the jetway, wailing and sobbing after her father was detained.

Washington’s governor and other elected leaders responded with outrage Saturday after masked federal immigration agents arrested a father and daughter who were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles.

The aggressive U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation unfolded on the crowded jetway for Alaska Flight 1306. Videos shared with The Seattle Times show multiple agents dressed in black, with black face masks. The witness who shared the videos asked to remain anonymous for fear of harassment. In a statement Saturday, Alaska Airlines said it was aware of law enforcement swarming the jet bridge area during boarding.

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ICE claimed to have targeted the father for overstaying his visa, according to a social media post Saturday. The daughter was also arrested and expected to be charged with assaulting a federal officer for allegedly throwing hot coffee at the masked men. Immigration authorities said she had overstayed her visa too. The unusual arrest sparked almost immediate condemnation from political leaders at the federal, state and local level.

U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, said he believes ICE is operating as a paramilitary force that is a profound threat to our community.

" In a statement Saturday afternoon, Gov. Bob Ferguson said ICE is “completely and totally out of control. ” “Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities,” he said.

“Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE’s deeply un-American tactics. ” One video appears to show a person being flung to the ground as agents begin to move the detained person out. A second video shows passengers asking for and recording the name of the detained woman, who was dragged by agents out of the jetway, wailing and sobbing. In the video, an agent can be heard announcing he’s a federal officer.

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In a phone interview, a witness recounted standing in line to board the plane when the agents descended on a traveler and dragged that person out a side door. The agents got locked out of the side door and beckoned an airline worker to let them back in, said the witness, who recorded those two clips.

“An Alaska agent let them back in, and they said to woman that she threw coffee on them and that’s a federal crime against an agent,” the witness added. “And they arrested her too. ” A third video shared on social media shows the daughter struggling on the floor, near a spilled cup of coffee. She shouts into the camera: “We have a work permit!

” Someone else says, “Please let her get up! ” According to an ICE statement on the arrests, the agency has seen a “1,600% increase in assaults” on officers. It does not say when that increase began.

“This violence must end,” the agency’s official account posted on X. ‘Unmask these agents’ The operation comes after months of federal raids in Seattle and across the state, as part of President Donald Trump’s push to ramp up deportations. Enforcement arrests rose at the beginning of Trump’s second term, dipped for a while, then reached a record for this term in July, with one immigration advocate saying last month, “The surge is here.

” The crackdown has put a target on travelers with pending green card or asylum applications, including at Sea-Tac Airport. Many people recently detained have flown domestically for years without issues, using their foreign passport or work authorization permit. The Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, confirmed that the masked men Saturday were with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We are outraged about this morning’s incident involving ICE and two passengers as travelers boarded AS 1306 to Los Angeles,” according to the Port’s statement. “Immigration enforcement actions at SEA are conducted without the Port’s participation or knowledge. ” The Port of Seattle couldn’t confirm if both passengers were arrested, deferring questions to ICE.

“The Port has continually asked, and local federal immigration authorities have previously agreed to protocols at SEA, and we are in conversation with DHS on whether any of these protocols were breached,” the statement added. “However, the Port remains committed to the safety of all of our travelers and staff and airline team.

This incident was not only distressing for the affected family but the passengers around them, and Port officials continue to engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred. ” In its own statement, Alaska Airlines said: “The law enforcement activity was not previously known to us, and we are actively reviewing the details and engaging with the appropriate contacts and authorities. ” “The safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority,” the company added.

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The flight, originally scheduled for 8:10 a.m., departed late at 11:03 a.m. U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, said in a statement: “Unmask these agents. Deliver body camera footage. Dismantle ICE.

” Repeated concerns At a news conference Saturday evening, Ferguson and Port of Seattle commissioners Sam Cho and Hamdi Mohamed said they were still trying to understand how the incident unfolded. They had received no information from the Department of Homeland Security. ICE will “bypass whatever rules you put in place,” Ferguson said.

“They don’t care about those rules. They don’t give a damn about those rules. They do not, right? And so I want to be clear in assigning any blame — I want to be crystal clear — that is ICE, completely and totally out of control, which is why I think it needs to be abolished.

” It was unclear how the masked agents got onto the jet bridge. Mohamed said federal authorities have special credentials and badges to enter the airport. Ferguson called on airlines, including Alaska, to assert ICE needs to stay out of Sea-Tac Airport. Labor leaders said four out of six crew members scheduled to work on the plane were so troubled by the arrests, they chose not to continue with the flight.

“They’re just going in and doing whatever they want to do. It’s traumatizing not only to the people who are being abducted, but also to our members,” said Brandon Johnson, an aviation worker at Sea-Tac and member of IAM Local 2202, the union representing workers for airlines including Alaska Airlines. People detained by immigration enforcement in Washington generally end up in Tacoma’s Northwest ICE Processing Center, a private facility run by GEO Group.

On Wednesday, GEO Group announced it sold the facility to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for $453 million. The company will still operate the facility, however, having announced a new 10-year contract in October. Aggressive immigration enforcement tactics became a focal point in the midterm elections, and with Democrats regaining control of Congress, Washington’s lawmakers are planning oversight hearings and reforms to change how ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection operate.

In an interview earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, said she is planning oversight hearings as she prepares to lead a key subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee. Proposed reforms include “requiring ICE agents to have judicial warrants to stop people in the streets or go into their homes, banning masks, wearing body cameras … preserving information, preserving evidence,” Jayapal said.

“And then also allowing local law enforcement to prosecute ICE agents. ” “Those reforms we hope to pass very quickly,” she added. Beyond oversight hearings and the reform proposals, Jayapal said she is also interested in redirecting some of the tens of billions of dollars set aside by the president and the existing Republican Congress to fund immigration enforcement years into the future.

“We believe that we can reallocate those dollars, at minimum, and claw them back from ICE and CBP,” Jayapal said. “That will be a big part of what we have to do. Material from The Seattle Times archives was included in this report.