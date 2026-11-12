Officials: More than 700 Alaskans lose Medicaid coverage, a majority are kids

State health officials told lawmakers Tuesday that federal changes are already costing hundreds in Alaska health care coverage.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is already being felt in Alaska. State health officials told lawmakers Tuesday that federal changes are already costing hundreds in Alaska health care coverage.

The Alaska Department of Health appeared in front of the Joint House and Senate Health and Social Services Committee on Tuesday, to discuss how federal changes to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have and will be affecting Alaskans. Around 195,400 people are covered by Medicaid in the state, according to the DOH. On Oct. 1, hundreds of noncitizens covered by Medicaid, were no longer eligible.

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The Deputy Director of the Alaska Department of Health, Emily Ricci, said that roughly 775 people were disenrolled; over 400 of those were children. The affected groups include refugees, asylees, people with temporary protected status, trafficking victims, and Ukrainian and Afghani parolees. Those numbers are not final, according to Ricci, because some if any of those who were disenrolled believe their status has changed, they have 90 days to provide the DOH with paperwork demonstrating that.

In seven weeks, three more changes will be made to Medicaid: shorter retroactive coverage, new six-month renewal periods and new work and community engagement requirements. About 40,000 more Alaskans will move to six-month renewals according to Ricci.

“We’re talking about when the renewal periods get shorter from 12 months to six months,” Sen. Matt Claman, D-Anchorage said.

“To a large portion of the Medicaid population, you said there is more work. More work for who? ” “More work for everyone,” Ricci answered.

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“More work for the person who is applying. We are trying to automate as much as possible. ” The state estimates that 12,850 expansion enrollees will have to prove they work, volunteer or qualify for an exemption. Alaskans who lose coverage over the work rules can’t get marketplace subsidies.

Alaska has requested to delay the work and community engagement requirement to 2028, but have not heard back yet. As for what the state can do for Alaskans who may lose coverage, Ricci says there are no solid plans in place. They are looking at other programs to help supplement like the Children’s Health Insurance Program Reauthorization Act for pregnant woman and children.

“We have been giving some thought to, are there different ways, as a state, we can support individuals who don’t have access to health insurance for a variety of reasons. Maybe part of it is these changes to Medicaid. Maybe part of it is because they can’t afford coverage through the exchange. Or, I mean, there’s a number of different reasons why Alaskans may not be able to afford health insurance right now.

And so I think we are trying to give a lot of thought to what would that look like? What are opportunities? I don’t have an answer for you today on that,” Ricci said. SNAP Changes for the State The committee also discussed SNAP Eligibility as three major changes from H.R. 1 will affect the state: work requirements for enrollees, state administrative cost sharing and a possible fine for the state due to a high error rate.

Deb Etheridge, director with the Division of Public Assistance, told the committees that SNAP is changing their able-bodied adult age ranges from 18 to 54 to now to 64. For parents, the exemption for working is no longer until the child becomes an adult. Once a child turns 15, the parent exemption drops and if they do not meet the work requirement, they will lose coverage.

Those teens could apply for SNAP and get it themselves since school is considered an able-work requirement. Veterans, people experiencing homelessness and former foster youth also lose their work exemptions.

On the other hand, a new exception for the work requirement are Alaska Native and American Indian people. Rep. Andrew Gray, D-Anchorage, said he attended a Food Affordability Summit and learned that the average benefit for Alaskans is around $1,200 a month. He says that loss could be a huge effect, especially for rural Alaskans and those who are on the edge of homelessness.

“It’s not that they’re going to stop buying food. It’s just that they’re not — they’re going to buy food, but they’re not going to pay their rent or they’re not going to be able to afford their heating or they’re not going to be able to afford their gas bill,” Gray said.

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“And so I think when we talk about SNAP, I think people sometimes get into their mind that we’re just talking about people buying their groceries. But if you lose your SNAP, then you could end up homeless. ” Another major concern is Alaska’s SNAP payment error rate , which is the highest in the nation.

“It’s not state-reported and not finalized, but for 2026, we’re looking at about an 18% error rate. And so we’ve been really driving down the error rate,” Etheridge said, citing the fact that in 2025 the error rate was at 23.15% and the year before was at 24.66%.

If the state continues to have a high error rate, there could be multimillion dollar penalties: If the error rate is between 6% and 8%, the cost to the state of Alaska in 2030 would be about $16 million. If the error rate is between 8% and 10%, the cost to Alaska will be almost $33 million.

If the error rate is at 50% or more — Alaska’s highest error rate ever was around 60% — the cost to the state of Alaska will be $49 million. In order to help reduce the error wait and process more applications, funding is required for the department to increase staff. They have been able to get some staff in more technical positions, but they know more will be needed.

“So we know that we have a lot coming ahead of us and we know that there is going to be a need for additional staff. And right now we’re really up doing our projections for what that volume looks like, along with what our operational system changes, then what we can automate at the same time,” Etheridge said.

“It makes financial sense for the state of Alaska to hire $10 million or $20 million worth of additional staff if it can save us $30 million,” Sen. Forrest Dunbar, D-Anchorage, said.

“In that sense, these requirements will likely grow government. ” Heidi Hedberg, the commissioner of the Department of Health, says the overall goal is to get the state ready for the upcoming changes, becoming compliant with the new requirements and making sure their systems are efficient while also easy for people to navigate.

“Our second goal is around pay for value, and so I think, as Deputy Commissioner Richie alluded to, there has been some cursory conversations in exploring what is something that we can do, because we understand that there are many individuals that cannot afford health insurance for a variety of reasons, and so I think this is a timely conversation that we are starting to wrap our arms around through the Rural Health Transformation Program,” Hedberg said. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com