Officials ID teen who drowned in creek in Allentown, Pa.

Ameer Simmons, 17, drowned in a creek in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, May 28, officials said. His death was ruled an accident.

Ameer Simmons, 17, drowned in a creek in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, May 28, officials said. His death was ruled an accident. On Thursday, May 28, shortly before 2:20 p.m., 17-year-old Ameer Simmons jumped from a railroad trestle along the 300 block of Basin Street in Allentown into Jordan Creek, a tributary of Little Lehigh Creek, and never resurfaced, according to investigators.

Allentown Police, Allentown Fire Department Dive Team, Allentown EMS, the Lehigh County Drone Team and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission all responded to the scene and pulled Simmons out of the water. The teen was pronounced dead. An autopsy was completed on Friday and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office determined he died from drowning and his death was ruled an accident.

In a statement released Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio sent his condolences to Simmons’ family and friends. He also urged people to be careful when swimming in pools, lakes, rivers, creeks and streams during the spring and summer. Every year, we respond to incidents that serve as a reminder of how quickly a day of recreation can turn into a tragedy,” he wrote.

“Natural waterways can be unpredictable, with changing currents, varying depths, hidden hazards, and cold water temperatures. Please keep a close eye on one another, avoid taking unnecessary risks, and never underestimate the dangers that water can present. ”





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