Officials ask for help identifying guardian of young child found alone in Cleveland

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is asking for the public’s help to find the parent or guardian for a child found Tuesday morning.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio - The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is asking for the public’s help to find the parent or guardian for a child found Tuesday morning.

According to a release, the child was found in the area of E 69th Street and Hough Avenue in Cleveland. Officers searched the area, but have not been able to find the child’s parent or caregiver. Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services are asking for your help to find the parent or guardian of this child. She was dressed in light blue jeans. red shirt and white sandals with her hair in braids with black and red beads.

If you recognize this child or know who her parent/guardian is, please immediately call 696-KIDS, 911 or local law enforcement.

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