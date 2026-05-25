Officially Scheduled One Piece Novel Explores Zoro's Time As A Bounty Hunter

The new One Piece novel, ONE PIECE novel ZORO, will delve into Zoro's early days as a bounty hunter, providing more detail about his journey across the East Blue. The book has beautiful character illustrations and includes the first two prologue chapters from previously published One Piece Magazine issues. It aims to resolve one of the biggest mysteries in the series: the swordsmen's journey that remains unexplored.

For almost 28 years, One Piece 's beloved swordsman Zoro has been missing one major piece of the puzzle: a fleshed-out backstory. Almost every other member of the Straw Hats crew has received narrative focus at some point in the story.

This new prequel novel, titled ONE PIECE novel ZORO, officially scheduled to release on July 3, 2026, finally explores Zoro's time as a bounty hunter. A new chapter of the novel will focus on the time between leaving Shimotsuki Village and meeting Luffy in Shells Town, revealing the gritty, day-to-day details of how the Straw Hats' mightiest swordsman survived the harsh seas of the East Blue without a navigator





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One Piece Zoro Backstory Prequel Novel Bounty Hunter

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