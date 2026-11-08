Official: Zenescope January 2027 Solicits a Robyn Hood: Dark Invasion one-shot

Robyn Hood: Dark Invasion headlines Zenescope January 2027 solicits with a one-shot by Joe Brusha and Julius Abrera. At S.H. A.D. E. Headquarters, Robyn and Vesper battle deadly shadow assassins as the agency faces total collapse.

Grimm Fairy Tales Vol. 3 #8 continues the fallout from Hollowborn, with Keres, Skye, and a universe-shaking warning. Robyn Hood has faced monsters, tyrants, and the darkness within—but nothing like Judgment Day at S.H. A.D. E. Headquarters.

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Chained, interrogated, and on the verge of being cut from the program, Robyn must defend the one thing she refuses to explain: who she truly is. But when a terrifying new breed of shadow assassins infiltrates the most secure facility on Earth, the agency's doubts may cost them everything. With whispers of fear spreading through the halls and the fate of S.H. A.D.

E. hanging by a thread, Robyn and Vesper find themselves the last line of defense against an enemy born of pure darkness. And before the night is over, the question won't be whether Robyn belongs in S.H. A.D. E. …it will be whether anyone survives long enough to find out.

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$6.99 1/20/2027 Joe Brusha Allan Otero Igor Vitorino In the aftermath of their battle with the Hollowborn, Keres and the heroes of Arcane Acre attempt to pick up the pieces. But when she investigates the mysterious Tome of Blood and Shadow, she uncovers an ancient presence tied to its secrets.

Meanwhile, Skye receives an impossible surprise when someone she thought lost forever returns, carrying a warning that could change the Grimm Universe forever. Death never takes a holiday. Across seven tales of supernatural horror, bad decisions, dark secrets, and bloody consequences, Keres, the Goddess of Death, reminds us that no matter what the occasion, death is always in season.

First is a Halloween night to remember as a skeptical young man visiting New Orleans steps into a fortune teller's shop and discovers that some predictions are impossible to escape. Elsewhere, a desperate father's criminal choices put both himself and his children on a collision course with horror, while Keres watches over a collection of victims who are about to discover that judgment can arrive when they least expect it.

Then Christmas becomes considerably less merry in a tale featuring four holiday-themed nightmares. A young woman's seemingly perfect new boyfriend hides a monstrous secret; a couple's Christmas celebration turns into a home-invasion nightmare with a decidedly supernatural twist; and a child's innocent Nutcracker becomes the unlikely protector standing between her and the creatures stalking her family.

From Halloween scares to Christmas carnage, Death for All Seasons delivers seven complete stories proving there's no holiday from horror—and no escaping Keres when your time is up. Writers: Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, Dave Franchini, David Wohl, Honor Vincent. $19.99 1/13/2027Beneath the streets of New York, the notorious Lord of Vampires plots to regain his rightful place atop his kingdom.

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But much has changed during his absence… the Vampire Lords, a ruthless cabal of powerful elders, have staked their claim upon the world, and they have no fear of their former leader–or anyone else. As Dracula begins to claw his way back to the top, he finds an ally in the mysterious and deadly Blood Countess. But will she prove to be friend or foe? Guest Starring Van Helsing and Charlotte Le Fanu, Dracula's Daughter!

Pack Contains complete King Dracula miniseries: King Dracula #1 Cover D , King Dracula #2 Cover A , King Dracula #3 Cover A , King Dracula #4 Cover A $19.99 1/6/2027Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Todd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys to venture capital was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Avengers #1 Leads This Week's Top Twelve Comics Bestseller ListSylvester Stallone has turned his Edgar Allan Poe script, 55 years in the making, into a gothic comic, talking Sin City and Frank MillerPrintWatch: Midnight, Doom, Avengers, Archie And It Demands Sacrifice Midnight Universe and Archie In Hell get third prints, Doctor Doom, Avengers, No One Escapes The Dialectic, It Demands Sacrifice get secondsTodd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys to venture capital was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar #5 wraps up Mojo's twisted show as Gwenpool, Kate Bishop, and friends try to rescue Jeff and Ken from Mojoworld.

Green Lantern Corps #22 sends Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner into the Well of the Emotional Entities to find Hal Jordan and face the reborn Krona. Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #5 hits stores November 11 as Godzilla faces King Ghidorah, with Doom, Kang and Miles Morales trying to save reality. Emperor Aquaman #23 traps Arthur on an alien world while ancient crystals threaten Earth and a tournament vision offers humanity's last hope.