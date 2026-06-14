Official: X-Men United Ongoing Comic Will Only Run For Ten Issues

Official: the X-Men United ongoing comic from Marvel Comics will only run for ten issues

X-Men United #5 is solicited as “of 10,” signaling the series has a confirmed ten-issue run. X-Men United , launched as an ongoing series, will only run to ten issues, falling foul of the curse that, to be fair, used to fall on Marvel comic book series at issue 5.

Here are the listings, from Marvel and AmaGraymatter Lane is totally safe from all interlopers. All threats are psionic, military or demonic. Right? Right.

But what about the doubts and fears that always emerge among friends and lovers? And who keeps blowing up Emma's phone?

Meanwhile, Iceman has a rather unorthodox training idea. Bring your twenty-sided die. 17th of June 2026Iceman's dream of bringing all the X-Men together for fun times and fellowship has backfired and left Graymatter Lane vulnerable as the teaching corps find themselves trapped on a distant plane of existence!

Bad timing, as Lourdes Chantal is waiting in the wings on one side, a shadowy figure on the other – and who is Justina LaGuardia?! 1st of July 2026EVE L. EWING • TIAGO PALMA • COVER BY STEFANO CASELLIVARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM GORHAMA malevolent spirit has entered Graymatter Lane, turning friends into foes and allies into enemies. As fractures appear across the X-team, can they come together to defeat one of the most ancient and powerful mutants of all – THE SHADOW KING?!

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet.

Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Mike Richardson Opens His Museum Underneath Dark Horse Comics Mike Richardson opens his museum underneath the publisher Dark Horse Comics that fired him after forty years, as he still owns the buildingKennedy Center Removes Agent Orange: The Daily LITG, 14th of June 2026Street Fighter Vs The Valiant Universe Launches at San Diego Comic-Con Street Fighter Vs The Valiant Universe launches at San Diego Comic-Con with Bloodshot Vs Cammy by Tim Seeley and Alfredo CardonaInglorious X-Force #6 Preview: Cable's Team Faces MLF Uprising Cable's new X-Force confronts the Mutant Liberation Front in Inglorious X-Force #6, but Kali's plans may catch them off guard this Wednesday!

Mike Richardson opens his museum underneath the publisher Dark Horse Comics that fired him after forty years, as he still owns the buildingImperial Guardians #4 Preview: Worship the Darkness Imperial Guardians #4 hits stores Wednesday! The team faces the Nightshape, a cosmic darkness promising to remake reality itself. Worship awaits!

Catwoman #88 hits stores Wednesday as Black Mask escalates his game and Slam Bradley faces hairy complications in Gotham City's darkest corners.





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