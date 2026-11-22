Vault Comics' February 2027 Solicits launch Agents Arcana with Paul Cornell and The Mountains Belong To Us with Charlie Adlard

Vault Comics' February 2027 Solicits launch Agents Arcana with Paul Cornell and The Mountains Belong To Us with Charlie Adlard Vault Comics' February 2027 solicits debut Agents Arcana, Paul Cornell and Giorgia Sposito's Tarot super-spy series.

The Mountains Belong To Us brings Benjamin Dickson and Charlie Adlard together for a pastoral fantasy graphic novel. February's Vault Comics solicitations also continue Dungeon Crawler Carl, Inanna, Lilith, Money Shot, and more. New Vault Comics February 2027 collections include One Zero Zero One Saves the World and Runebound Professor Vol. 2. Hugo-nominated Paul Cornell and Gio Sposito bring you… Tarot Super Spies!

Also read Dark Horse Comics March 2027 Solicits Usagi Yojimbo and 3 Worlds 3 Moons

The four houses of the Tarot deck are immortal criminal networks who have secretly influenced the world forever. Taking them on: dapper Gregory Waite and complete kung-fu newbie Amita Balance. They're the Juggler and the Wheel, and their job, in this game of mystic espionage, is to see that nobody ever wins! Day one: the Sixes must never meet.

$3.99 2/3/2027Charlie Adlard mixes serenity and violence is his most sublime work yet, The Mountains Belong to Us, a pastoral fantasy through loss and love, written by Benjamin Dickson. Somewhere in the high mountains, a young woman loses her father while travelling. A shepherd takes her in to help her finish her journey through the alpine wilds.

But when the shepherd is conscripted to war, the young woman is left with the shepherd's most trusted sheep dog and his herd. Together, they must finish the journey, battling the elements, hungry wolves, and even hungrier men. $34.99 3/24/2027New Achievement! Carl's a murderer!

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Reward: Did someone say Enchanted Pet Biscuit? Mordecai tells Carl and Princess Donut the truth: the only way out? Keep crawling! And then… Donut gets a treat.

A very special treat. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat! The New York Times, USA Today and Publisher's Weekly bestselling adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman continues! 2/24/2027 $3.99DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL TP VOL 03 DIRECT MARKET EDITION CVRNew Achievement!

Third Time's The Charm! Reward: Keep it up and maybe things will go boom! Carl builds the MOAB —"Mother of All Bombs" — and straps it to the chopper. Donut hits one trillion views as the entire universe watches to see if it goes kablooey.

Volume 3 of the New York Times, USA Today and Publisher's Weekly bestselling graphic novel adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat. From Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley and writer, director, and actress Inanna Sarkis, comes a modern reimagining of the ancient Assyrian goddess of love and war.

Stabbed in the back, Inanna descends into the Underworld, where her sister waits. Five thousand years later, the hubris of Inanna's past is catching up to her… with deadly consequences. Can a hero emerge from the shadows? $3.99 2/3/2027Time for the pinup calendar!

Michael has the camera. Penelope and Ben ready the set. And Lilith is poised for the shoot…or is she? She's on edge more than ever, unsure how to tell Penelope what she really is.

Things come to a head when Ben is kidnapped by Daniel, demanding his life for the book… which could force Lilith to reveal the truth whether she's ready or not. $3.99 2/24/2027The games are over! But the fight for the multiverse is just beginning! It's the XXX-plorers against an all-powerful gamemaster and champions of F-Offs past to see who finishes first, last, and on everyone else's faces.

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$3.99 2/24/2027Fleeing from both Torment and Vile, One Zero Zero One realizes he will have to kill his genetically engineered siblings, or Baby Biba and the world will never be safe. In a final, bloody confrontation that sees the Ferox return, even One Zero Zero One's adaptations might not be enough to save him. $3.99 2/24/2027With a century-spanning game of cat-and-mouse drawing to its conclusion, the stage is set for an all-out war.

$3.99 2/3/2027From New York Times bestselling writer Jeremy Robinson and superstar artist Tiago Palma comes a story about adapting to survive. Confused and alone, a genetic experiment that quickly adapts to any threat or environment wakes up hundreds of years into Earth's post-apocalyptic future—only to discover he is being hunted by a pack of vicious creatures. Can his adaptations keep pace with their fury?

Actus Roy Xavier Flores, Laurel Pursuit Studio Laurel Pursuit Studio The smash hit Webtoon adaptation of the bestselling series RETURN OF THE RUNEBOUND PROFESSOR returns with Volume 2! Inherit the magic. Inherit the enemies. Noah Vines was transmigrated into Magus Vermil's body — the most hated professor at a magic academy.

Somehow, Noah managed to con his way through the first few weeks. He even managed to learn some runic powers while uncovering a couple strange secrets. But now, he's put his students at risk. And the consequences could be deadly.

$19.99 3/17/2027Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet.

Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Mad Cave February 2027 solicits Death Ward #1 by Benjamin Percy & Hernán González and Speed Racer: Trixie by Meghan Fitzmartin & Pablo CollarCartoonist And Spitting Image Co-Creator, Peter Fluck, Dies Aged 85Rob Liefeld's Newmen For Free Comic Book Day 2027 From TokyoPopAn Exclusive First Look Inside Garth Ennis and John McCrea's Hitman: It Was The Nineties one-shot from DC Comics in DecemberVault Comics' February 2027 Solicits launch Agents Arcana with Paul Cornell and The Mountains Belong To Us with Charlie AdlardSince everyone's talking DC Studios, I wanted to offer a reality check to some DC Comics and Zack Snyder Fans on behalf of Television Fans.

Mad Cave February 2027 solicits Death Ward #1 by Benjamin Percy & Hernán González and Speed Racer: Trixie by Meghan Fitzmartin & Pablo CollarThe Rocketfellers #15 pits a fugitive family from the future and disguised alien soldiers against a bio-engineered hellhound in the Appalachian mountains. Cartoonist And Spitting Image Co-Creator, Peter Fluck, Dies Aged 85