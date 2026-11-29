The Phoenix Suns have a light load to carry on the injury report. The Utah Jazz... not so much.

Nov 23, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter dropping back-to-back games, the Suns pack their bags for a quick trip to Utah to battle the Jazz in Salt Lake City. Only Mark Williams is listed on Phoenix's injury report. The Suns continue to benefit from good health early in the season in spite of missing their starting center.

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With the Suns' rebounding issues, however, Williams' lone absence still manages to be massive. Oso Ighodaro simply isn't cut out for starting center duties while Khaman Maluach is still growing into his own as an NBA player. Out for the Jazz is all of: Jaren Jackson Jr. , Lauri Markkanen , Jonas Aidoo , Kobe Bufkin and Harrison Ingram .