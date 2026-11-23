Discover official Star Trek tech including a Fametek Enterprise speaker, Spock figure, and Bluetooth ComBadge. These licensed devices offer real functionality for fans.

Fametek and Smalody have expanded their catalog of officially licensed Star Trek technology by introducing two new functional products that join their existing line of high-rated consumer electronics. The new additions include a Starfleet Academy wireless charger and an USS Enterprise holographic lamp, both now available for purchase on Amazon. These devices add to a growing selection of gadgets that transform iconic fictional elements into practical home and office utilities.

The newly added Fametek Starfleet Academy wireless charger offers multi-device power capabilities for modern mobile users. This charging pad supports Qi wireless charging and fast charging for both iPhone and Android devices. It allows users to charge a mobile phone wirelessly while simultaneously connecting other gadgets through its included USB-C and USB-A ports. The unit is priced at $40 and features a built-in battery that acts as a portable power bank. Fametek claims this internal battery can provide one to three full phone charges before needing to be recharged itself.

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Complementing the power bank is a holographic LED lamp from Smalody that projects a 10-inch image of the USS Enterprise. This lamp creates an arc-shaped projection that displays colors across the entire RGB spectrum, including solid white. Users can change the color scheme by touching the lamp directly or by using the included remote control. The remote provides specific settings for flash, strobe, fade, and smooth visual effects. It is regularly priced at $24 at Amazon and is frequently discounted.

Customer feedback for this new lamp is already strong, with nearly 650 Amazon purchasers giving it an overall rating of 4.3 stars. The lamp base is powered over a USB cable but can also operate via a built-in battery, allowing it to function virtually anywhere. While not intended as a traditional light source, it provides a decent amount of illumination. It serves as a decorative solution for desks or nightstands that maintains the visual theme of the franchise without requiring active audio connectivity.

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These new items join the previously established lineup of Star Trek gadgets that have already garnered significant attention on Amazon. Fametek produces a Bluetooth speaker that serves as a precise replica of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D from the Star Trek: The Next Generation television series. The device measures 12 inches in length and functions as a wireless audio source for mobile devices, a white noise emulator, and an LED night light. When utilized as a white noise machine, the speaker emits the specific engine noise associated with the starship.

The Enterprise speaker has garnered significant attention on Amazon, where more than 1,900 customers have provided ratings. The product holds a strong aggregate score of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with 97% of reviewers assigning it a favorable rating. While the audio quality may not compete with high-end standalone speakers, the 12-inch size allows for decent sound projection that satisfies most users. The device is regularly priced at $80, positioning it as a mid-range consumer electronics item for dedicated collectors. The battery provides six to eight hours of operation between charges, and users can also plug the device in using a micro USB cable included in the package.

Another collectible item in the Fametek lineup features a six-inch tall figure of Mr. Spock, played by the late Leonard Nimoy. This officially licensed figure contains a built-in 1.5-inch speaker capable of playing music and audio from connected devices. The figure is programmed to recite nine different quotes from the original series, including the famous phrases Live long and prosper and Captain, I suggest the Vulcan mind probe. Users can trigger these phrases using a button on the figure or via Bluetooth connection to smartphones.

For those preferring wearable technology, Fametek offers a Bluetooth Communication Badge that replicates the insignia worn by the Enterprise crew. The badge pairs with smartphones to chirp using the official The Next Generation sound effect for incoming text messages. It also provides audio alerts for incoming calls and features a built-in microphone for hands-free communication. Users can interact with smart assistants like Siri when the badge is connected to an iPhone. The device serves as both a cosplay accessory and a practical desktop notification tool.

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The Star Trek Bluetooth ComBadge has achieved nearly 2,500 buyer ratings on Amazon, resulting in an average score of 4.4 stars. Similar to the speaker, customer feedback is overwhelmingly positive, with 93% of reviewers giving the badge a favorable rating. The item is regularly priced at $80, though Amazon lists more affordable versions with reduced functionality for budget-conscious buyers. These devices demonstrate how licensed merchandise can offer tangible utility beyond simple display purposes.

The product range caters to both long-time fans of the original series and younger audiences introduced to the universe through recent films. Tech like Bluetooth speakers and communications devices can be found not only with Star Trek inspiration behind them, but with some real functionality to them as well. Some of what was found can be listened to, some can be played with, and some can even be worn. Each of the gadgets selected is available to purchase at Amazon, where customer feedback helped guide the choices.

The integration of these new items into the broader ecosystem of Star Trek tech highlights the franchise's enduring influence on consumer electronics. The first season of the Star Trek television series Starfleet Academy was a recent addition to the Paramount+ lineup, but the Starfleet Academy itself has been part of the Star Trek universe for decades. The new wireless charger allows any Trekkie with a mobile device capable of wireless charging to make themselves an unofficial cadet. Fametek has made it possible to charge multiple devices at the same time, bridging the gap between sci-fi fantasy and daily life needs.