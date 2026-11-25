Official: Marvel Names Spider-Man As The New Leader Of The Avengers in Amazing Spider-Man #1004

Marvel names Spider-Man the new leader of the Avengers in Amazing Spider-Man #1004, confirming his official role. Spidey assembles Luke Cage, Wolverine, Daredevil, Captain Marvel and Miracleman to rescue J. Jonah Jameson.

The issue makes clear this Avengers status quo follows Armageddon, ahead of further developments in Avengers #2. , whom Spider-Man assembles on the New York rooftops to help rescue J Jonah Jameson from Itsy Bitsy. Luke Cage, Wolverine, Daredevil, Captain Marvel andOr Daredevil thinks someone else should be beneath him. But what it does mean is that right now, Spider-Man is the official new leader of the new Avengers, something that hadn't actually been stated in the Avengers comic itself.

Also read Marvel Studios Reveals Avengers Doomsday Trailer Absent Spider-Man and Wanda

Or at least not until now…Even if none of them actually listen to him…and we do get the confirmation that this is set after the current Avengers plotline. Will Spider-Man be made the leader next week? Amazing Spider-Man #1004 by Joe Kelly and Francesco MannaAmazing Spider-Man #1004 by Joe Kelly, Francesco Manna NO STOPPING THIS ITSY-BITSY SPIDER! ITSY BITSY has some feedback for J. Jonah Jameson – SHUT UP and SHOVE OFF this mortal coil!

While Spidey leaps into action to save JJJ, another friend flips and puts the wall-crawler between him and his revenge! WHO WILL RULE HELL? As the battle for Hell's throne reaches its dramatic climax, Steve Rogers realizes he may have chosen the wrong side. The effects of the war spill out into the living world, bringing the Marvel Universe to the edge of ARMAGEDDON!

$4.99 10/28/2026IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Miracleman!

The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026ON THE RUN! In the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON, Captain America goes on the run with VIC, the child clone of DOCTOR DOOM.

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The U.N. -backed S.H. I.E.L. D. has demanded Vic be turned over, pitting Cap against NICK FURY.

Meanwhile, one of Cap's oldest enemies returns! $4.99 Nov 11, 2026AN ALL-NEW SERIES BEGINS IN THE AFTERMATH OF ARMAGEDDON! Mutants by birth, heroes by choice! After the cataclysmic events of ARMAGEDDON, who's left to save the world from an Avengers-level threat?

In the absence of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Storm and Wolverine assemble a new team of Earth's Mightiest Mutants to face the foes no single hero can handle. But they may quickly come to regret that decision when the ANNIHILATION WAVE arrives on Earth. $4.99 Dec 2, 2026One of Captain America's greatest villains has taken advantage of Steve's long coma and Doom's death to enact a plan that could rewrite the world we know.

How far will Steve go to stop his adversary? $4.99 Dec 9, 2026THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them!

What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore!

$4.99 Dec 16, 2026One of Captain America's greatest villains has rewritten history and changed the world as we know it. Now, Steve, along with Tony Stark and the child clone of Doctor Doom, must navigate that world and figure out how to set things right–before it's too late. $4.99 Jan 9, 2027THE AVENGER SITUATION, PART 2 OF 5! The NEGATIVE ZONE has exploded out into Atlanta!

An army of the Zone's most powerful villains threaten the Earth! And after the cataclysmic events of ARMAGEDDON, the Avengers are no more! Who's left to save the world? The X-Men.

But what if Annihilus, Blastaar and the Night Lord aren't the real threat here? Prepare for the arrival of RETRIBUTION. Also: A BRAND-NEW mutant picks the worst time in the world to make her stunning debut! $4.99 Jan 13, 2027"CHASE THE DEVIL" PART ONE!

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Mephisto literally unleashed Hell on Earth, and Spider-Man's new team of Avengers is determined to make him pay! But that'll be easier said than done, as Mephisto has some shocking new allies… $4.99 Jan 27, 2027In a dystopian future engineered by one of his greatest foes, Captain America fights to fix the timeline alongside Tony Stark and the child clone of Doctor Doom.

But Steve's oldest friends no longer trust him in this time, and his enemies are closing in… $4.99 February 3, 2027As Spider-Man rallies a new team of heroes, in AVENGERS #4, Mephisto assembles his own legion of villains to take down this burgeoning team of Avengers. Enter Mephisto's, with Abomination, Sabretooth, Kraven the Hunter, Carnage, and Green Goblin all joining the devil's side.

It's Hell on Earth for a sinister showdown — and for Spider-Man, everything is at stake! $4.99 February 10, 2027 THE AVENGER SITUATION, PART 3 OF 5! The aftermath of ARMAGEDDON continues as the X-Men come face-to-face with RETRIBUTION! Who are they?

Why do they want Annihilus dead? And why would the X-Men even have a problem with that? ALSO: Storm and Butterfly have tea! Colossus and Bishop make a new friend!

And Firestar and Iceman get to know the Negative Zone up close and personal! Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata Tops Half A Million With Two Issues Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata will top half a million orders from comic book shops with its first two issues from Image ComicsSpoilers: Amazing Spider-Man 1004, Peter Parker And The All Of The Women In His Life...

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As of right now, it's over half a millionForget Zack Snyder. Forget James Gunn. Here's what Marvel Studios vet and new DC Studios head Jeremy Latcham needs to do with the DCU. Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata Tops Half A Million With Two Issues Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata will top half a million orders from comic book shops with its first two issues from Image ComicsSpoilers: Amazing Spider-Man 1004, Peter Parker And The All Of The Women In His Life...

May, Shay, Rae, Mary Jane, Felicia and Itsy BitsyThe Co-Creator of Spider-Man Noir, Fabrice Sapolsky, Needs You... For Kung-Fu! With 24 hours to go, will you heed his call?