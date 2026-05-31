Official Godzilla Board Game 'Tokyo Clash' Set for Release Later This Year

The long-awaited official Godzilla board game, 'Godzilla: Tokyo Clash', is a collaboration between IELLO and Toho that brings the King of the Monsters and other legendary kaiju to the 'King of Tokyo' gameplay style. Featuring monsters like Mothra, Mechagodzilla, and King Ghidorah, the game expands the battle to include Tokyo Bay for larger player counts and introduces new Event cards that dynamically alter rules. Players roll dice to gather energy, victory points, and health while using Power cards to attack opponents, with a strategic focus on controlling Tokyo city. Set for release in late 2024, it will likely debut at Gen Con.

The iconic kaiju Godzilla and his fellow Toho monsters have been wreaking havoc on cities around the globe for decades, and they've also inspired countless monster-themed projects across movies, TV, games, and more.

That includes an incredibly popular board game franchise that was essentially a love letter to giant monster battles, yet for years it notably lacked the King of the Monsters himself. That's all changed now though, as we are finally getting the official Godzilla board game we've wanted for years, and the release is right around the corner.

The new game, titled 'Godzilla: Tokyo Clash', builds upon the popular 'King of Tokyo' formula which has you destroying Tokyo as mutant monsters, gigantic robots, and strange aliens as you try to become the king of the city. Despite sounding just like a Godzilla experience, the original game never made it into the official Toho roster, but now IELLO and Toho have teamed up for 'Godzilla: Tokyo Clash', which pairs the game's trademark monster battle gameplay with Toho's beloved roster of legendary monsters, and it is set to hit stores later this year.

In this adaptation, players can choose to play as Godzilla himself, but he's not alone. Other playable monsters include Mothra, Mechagodzilla, Rodan, Hedorah, and King Ghidorah. Two to four players will battle on the board's representation of Tokyo City, but if you have five or six players, you will also use the Tokyo Bay Area on the board, expanding the conflict.

Over the course of your turn, you'll roll a number of wooden dice that can get you energy, victory points, life points (your health), and the ability to damage your opponents. You'll also have three different types of cards to utilize, including Keep cards that stay in front of you and provide ongoing effects, Discard cards that are immediately used when drawn and then discarded, and Event cards, which are a brand new addition to the game and change up the rules until they are removed from the board.

For instance, the Blinding Spotlights Event card means all monsters have one less reroll per turn, while the Freezing Rain Event card means no monster may buy any Power cards (except this one). This adds another layer of unpredictability to an already chaotic battle, and there's also strategic depth around whether or not you are in Tokyo or outside the city.

There are also dice tokens given from some cards, and you'll buy Power Cards with energy that can shift the tide of a game if utilized correctly. The core monster battling gameplay is well accounted for, and fans can't wait to go a few rounds with some of their favorite monsters.

'Godzilla: Tokyo Clash' is expected to hit stores later this year, and the game will likely be playable at major conventions like Gen Con





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