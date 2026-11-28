The 2026 NBA Cup bracket is officially set. Here’s how it looks.

The Hawks defeated the Celtics 87–86 on Friday night to win East Group C and advance to the knockout round. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter seven nights of group play,decided seven of the eight NBA Cup spots.

When the final buzzer of the night sounded in San Antonio, the Pistons, Hawks, 76ers and Celtics emerged out of the Eastern Conference, and the Mavericks, Trail Blazers, Grizzlies and Spurs arose from the West. In the East, the Hawks upset the previously unbeaten Celtics 87–86 in an ugly game to steal away Group C. That paved the way for the Pistons, who beat the Bucks 113–98, to snag the top seed in the East.

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The 76ers claimed the No. 2 seed with their 111–87 victory over the Pacers in Group B, and Boston still made the knockout round as a wild card. Over in the West, it was all about Group C. The Trail Blazers, Warriors, Spurs and Lakers all entered the night 2–1 in group play, and all had a chance to win the group.