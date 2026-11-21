A person of interest was taken into custody, a senior NYPD official said. Police were looking into the death as a possible homicide.

A person of interest was taken into custody, a senior NYPD official said. Police were looking into the death as a possible homicide. NYPD officers swarmed a rooftop in Chinatown with their guns drawn as they closed in on a man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in a nearby apartment, according to police.

Officers were called to a home on Catherine Street just after 3 p.m., where they found a woman with severe injuries to her head and neck, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly after, Chopper 4 showed a man on the roof of a building jump into a nearby window. Minutes later, about half a dozen officers were on the roof with their guns drawn.

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A person of interest was taken into custody, a senior NYPD official said. Police were looking into the death as a possible homicide. It was not immediately clear what led up to the deadly incident. The cause of death for the victim, whose identity had not yet been released, would be determined by the medical examiner.

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