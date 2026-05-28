Officers seen with long guns amid heavy police presence after shooting involving FBI in Chicago

A shooting involving an FBI agent prompted a heavy police presence in Chicago on Thursday during which officers with long guns could be seen,

Officers seen with long guns amid heavy police presence involving FBI in Chicago. See aerial video of the scene A shooting involving an FBI agent prompted a heavy police presence in Chicago on Thursday during which officers with long guns could be seen, video showed.

Around 3 p.m., a shooting involving an FBI agent occurred"near Garfield Park," according to a statement from the FBI Chicago Field Office. Aerial footage captured around 3:40 p.m. by NBC Chicago Sky 5 showed dozens of officers on the 3700 block of West Lexington Street, including FBI agents. Chicago Fire Department confirmed a person was pronounced dead at the scene; however, it was not immediately clear if they were shot by the FBI agent.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide," the FBI said in a statement. Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's inquiries regarding the incident.





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago weather: Sunshine, 80s before cold front cools things downChicago is warming back into the 80s today before a cold front cools things off Thursday.

Read more »

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago delegation arrive in Rome to meet with Pope Leo XIVChicago Mayor Brandon Johnson arrived in Italy Thursday morning, preparing to meet with Pope Leo XIV.

Read more »

Sharper Chicago Bears begin OTAs: What we heard from Ben Johnson on ThursdayHere's what Ben Johnson said as the Chicago Bears began OTAs with a sharper offense and earned praise for a second-year player.

Read more »

FBI investigates agent-involved shooting in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhoodThe FBI is investigating after one person was killed in an agent-involved shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street. Law enforcement focused on a heavily damaged Cadillac SUV, with agents in tactical gear approaching the vehicle and pulling at least one person out. The FBI confirmed the incident is under review by its Inspection Division. A local resident commented on the unsettling nature of such events.

Read more »