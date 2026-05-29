Officer’s transport of homeless man to Pensacola leads to meeting between Escambia County and Orange Beach

The man was invited inside the mission to learn about available services. But about 20 minutes later he was gone.

) - Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons is asking why Orange Beach police brought a homeless man from Baldwin County to the Waterfront Rescue Mission in Pensacola.

Orange Beach City Administrator Ford Handley says the officer gave the man a courtesy ride after he specifically asked to be brought to the Waterfront Rescue Mission in Pensacola. Handley says there is body camera footage that backs that up, but the city won’t release it.

“You didn’t ask to come here originally he offered it and he... ” a deputy said to the man in the video. Mission director describes officer’s arrival Mission Director Fredrick Henderson says he was outside with a deputy and people from the county commission’s office when the Orange Beach officer arrived with the man. The deputy asked the officer what they were doing.

“Why were you bringing him here and he said he was told to bring him here to the mission,” Henderson said. Henderson invited the man inside the mission to learn about available services. But about 20 minutes later he was gone.

“He wasn’t interested in doing that and I guess that’s where the controversy came in about him just wanting a lift over here and not wanting the services we have,” Henderson said. Henderson says this is the first time he’s seen Orange Beach PD do this, but he’s been told they’ve done it before. Henderson says people being dropped off from other counties in general happens several times a week without warning which can put a strain on resources.

“We’re averaging between 160-175 people in this building a night. Not that we’re not willing to open our doors to everybody else but we do have responsibility here to the citizens in Escambia County, Pensacola to try to combat our homeless population,” Henderson said. Handley says Orange Beach and Escambia County have worked together before on things like emergency management and he hopes to keep that relationship intact.

He says he plans to meet with a county commissioner and the county administrator next week to work through this. Santa Rosa County officials investigate deceased person at former restaurant locationGrand Bay man arrested after organized retail theft operation in Mobile, police sayBaldwin County Sheriff’s Office hosts summer safety event and bike rodeo





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