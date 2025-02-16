Officer Rescues 11-Year-Old Boy After He Falls Through Thin Ice

An 11-year-old boy in West Long Branch, New Jersey, had a harrowing experience when he fell through the ice while skating on Franklin Lake. Thankfully, Officer Dave Brosonski was on the scene quickly and bravely pulled the boy to safety.

Police responded to an incident at Franklin Lake in West Long Branch where an 11-year-old boy fell through the ice. The boy had managed to skate about 75 yards across the lake before the ice gave way, plunging him into four feet of freezing water. Officer Dave Brosonski, the first to arrive at the scene, said the boy was panicked and couldn't feel his extremities. Brosonski, without hesitation, entered the icy water, using his knees to clear chunks of ice as he made his way to the boy.

He said he was so focused on the rescue that he didn't even feel the cold. The boy was pulled to safety and, thankfully, suffered no serious injuries. Police have stated that while the lake had been covered in about three inches of ice, making it a popular spot for skating and hockey, recent warmer weather had made the ice unsafe. There are currently no warning signs around the lake, but officials are considering adding them. 'I feel it was my job...to me it was just another day,' Brosonski said. 'Just happy that I was the one there.





