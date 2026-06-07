Officer Paul Birch's Departure from the Police and the Ideological Capture of British Forces

Officer Paul Birch, a veteran counter-terrorism expert with 24 years' experience, left the police in 2024 due to ideological capture and a top-down obsession with political correctness. He challenged the claim that Caribbean migrants had been forcibly rounded up and marched aboard the Empire Windrush, which he believed was an attempt to falsely link 20th-century economic migration with the Atlantic slave trade. He also highlighted the handling of the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak by Hampshire Constabulary, which he believes was influenced by ideological transformation in the police.

It was in 2024 that officer Paul Birch decided he could no longer remain in the police. The veteran counter-terrorism expert, with 24 years’ experience and a raft of commendations in his pocket, was sitting in a tired suburban training centre, attending a ‘mandatory leadership course’ on ‘anti-racism’, hosted by the Metropolitan Police .

He challenged the claim that Caribbean migrants had been forcibly rounded up and marched aboard the Empire Windrush, which he believed was an attempt to falsely link 20th-century economic migration with the Atlantic slave trade. He was so furious at the misinformation being disseminated by ‘experts’ that he questioned the claim publicly.

This incident was the ultimate proof for Mr Birch of the force’s ‘ideological capture’ and a ‘top-down obsession with political correctness’, which would finally drive him out altogether later that year. The ideological transformation, which Mr Birch argues has been undertaken in forces up and down the country, resulted in a style of policing that he believes contributed directly to Hampshire Constabulary’s handling of the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in December last year.

He believes that an ideological transformation has taken place in the police, resulting in a style of policing that he believes contributed directly to Hampshire Constabulary’s handling of the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in December last year. As the world now knows, Mr Nowak was stabbed five times by a Sikh man, Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed that he had been racially assaulted by the teenager when Digwa’s brother called 999.

Mr Birch points out that the number of officers attending the scene is highly revealing.

‘At least four were present: you don’t see that for a burglary or theft,’ he says. ‘This must have been because Digwa had falsely reported a “racist assault”. ’ That, he says, would have immediately upgraded the alleged crime to a ‘serious incident’ trumping other emergencies on the call queue. How has British policing come to such a sorry state?

Mr Birch, 57, has more than a good idea. He has shown the MoS a document commissioned and published by the Metropolitan Police a few months after he left. The London Race Action Plan proves, he says, the extent to which the force has fallen in thrall to an activist cabal. Written by Dr Shereen Daniels, the ‘founder of the African Diaspora Economic Inclusion Foundation’, it is prefaced with a ‘trigger warning for black readers’





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Paul Birch Metropolitan Police Anti-Racism Ideological Capture Top-Down Obsession With Political Correctness Empire Windrush African Diaspora Economic Inclusion Foundation London Race Action Plan Racial Harm Misogynoir Racial Assault Serious Incident Burglary Or Theft Activist Cabal Ideological Transformation Hampshire Constabulary Henry Nowak Sikh Man Vickrum Digwa Racial Profiling Racial Bias Racial Injustice Racial Inequality Racial Discrimination Racial Profiling Racial Bias Racial Injustice Racial Inequality Racial Discrimination

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