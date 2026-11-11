Officer-involved shooting in Wasilla leaves one hospitalized

An officer-involved shooting occurred near a Wendy’s in Wasilla, according to the Wasilla Police Department.

WASILLA, Alaska - A person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday near a Wendy’s in Wasilla, according to the Wasilla Police Department. Officers with the police department were conducting a drug investigation in the area of Wendy’s around 3:30 p.m. when the shooting occurred, according to a WPD spokesperson.

The suspect was transported to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, according to police. State troopers reported that the person did not have life-threatening injuries. No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident. Troopers say that Wasilla police officers approached the man in the parking lot about a drug investigation and he quickly took off running, taking out a gun as he did so.

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Multiple officers fired their guns at the man, troopers say, hitting him. After medical aid was given to him, he was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation has been requested to take over the case. Following Wasilla Police Department policy, the police officer’s name will be released after 72 hours.

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