'Office' Star's Photos Go Viral Over Concerns for Her Health

Fans called the actress “unrecognizable” after her latest post.

post. In the photos and videos, she posed in multiple outfits from Indian designers and celebrated their artistry in the caption. But commenters turned their attention to her figure, especially in two-piece outfits that put Kaling’s toned abs on display, with many declaring the star “too skinny” and labeling her photos “troubling.

”“Almost didn’t recognize her…” one fan wrote. Another said, “I miss when celebs looked normal. ”“Forever stunning! But I miss the Mindy with a little meat on her bones, she gave me & many girls like me the confidence to rock our curves,” one person wrote.

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“Crazy how losing or gaining weight makes the entire world feel comfortable commenting on your body size! ” one person wrote on the post, wishing the actress a happy Diwali. A third person wrote that Kaling looked toned and healthier: “You’re not seeing visible bones. They’re MUSCLES!

Probably from months or years of hard work at the gym and better nutrition. YOU GO GIRL! Result is showing! ” “It’s sometimes no fun when one of your favorite actors loses weight,” she said in a May interview with.

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“Of course, it’s never a joy to be scrutinized, but also I truly understand it, as someone who consumes pop culture. ” "The Office" stars Melora Hardin, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Jenna Fischer, Phyllis Smith, and Mindy Kaling pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in August 2006.

Kaling said she was inspired to lose weight because she wanted to stay healthy for her three young children: Katherine, 8; Spencer, 6; and Anne, 2. She has never publicly disclosed the children’s father’s identity.

“I want to lose weight or have lost weight because I want to stave off things like diabetes,” she said. “I had it on both sides of my family, and trying to avoid those kinds of things will, I think, help longevity for me, and that’s my goal. ” She continued, “Do I wake up every day being like, ‘I look amazing, and I’m so gorgeous’? No, unsurprisingly, but I truly feel so healthy.

”“For me, healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don’t do this, then I won’t be something else,” she said. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s