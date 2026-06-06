Office Romance Review: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's Chemistry in a Forgettable Romcom

Office Romance is a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, who have been at the center of rumors about a possible relationship between the two. The film follows the story of Jackie Cruz, the boss of a successful New Jersey airline, and Daniel Blanchflower, a new British in-house lawyer who falls for her. Despite the decent screen chemistry between Lopez and Goldstein, the film has received criticism for its uneven tone and use of certain scenes. The film is available on Netflix and has received mixed reviews from critics.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein , star of Ted Lasso, have been at the center of rumors about a possible relationship between the two. However, Lopez has denied these claims, stating that they are just colleagues.

Despite this, the rumors continue to make headlines in the gossip columns. Recently, Netflix subscribers got the chance to see the film Office Romance, in which Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, the boss of a successful New Jersey airline, Air Cruz. Goldstein stars as Daniel Blanchflower, a new British in-house lawyer who falls for her. The problem is that such in-house relationships are strictly against company rules, with anyone found guilty of breaching them facing instant dismissal.

Lopez and Goldstein have decent screen chemistry, which is helped by a screenplay co-written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly, one of the creators of Ted Lasso. The general direction of the film is comfortingly familiar, but the tone is remarkably uneven, despite the director being Ol Parker, who is responsible for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Ticket To Paradise.

The film has received criticism for its use of a scene of sudden sexual arousal, which is ridiculous and feels completely out of place. It also features a sequence that involves repeated use of the C-word in a way that is simply dishonest.

On the other hand, a long-awaited birthing scene is very funny, as is a sequence involving a food truck and Bradley Whitford. In the end, it's J-Lo's sheer star power that gets this one over the line. Office Romance is an amiable if forgettable romcom directed by Ol Parker and co-written by Brett Goldstein.

He's shamelessly crafted himself a role as an English lawyer, Daniel, working for a US airline, who Jennifer Lopez, as Jackie, the company's CEO, finds increasingly irresistible. There's also a rather superfluous sub-plot featuring Jodie Whittaker as Daniel's incarcerated sister, and lots of culture-clash gags, many of which work nicely, while a few (notably a routine about how the English habitually use the C-word and don't mean any offence by it) are chronically misjudged.

However, I did laugh at Daniel's casual football analogy for being out of his depth - 'I'm like Jude Bellingham playing right-back for your Sunday League pub team' - which needs so much explaining that he swiftly regrets saying it. And I liked Betty Gilpin as Jackie's over-protective second-in-command, who's aghast at the prospect of Jackie falling for Daniel.

'It would be,' she says, 'like Helen of Troy having sex with Mr Bean. ' Office Romance is on Netflix.





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