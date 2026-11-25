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The new year will also ring in a new law in Utah. Starting Jan. 1, people convicted of extreme DUI offenses won't be able to buy alcohol.

Earlier, the probationer told the officer supervising him he would likely test positive for methamphetamine. The officer contacted investigators from the drug task force that covers Iron, Garfield and Beaver counties. They found the curious contact in the phone. The probationer explained, according to search warrants that describe the investigation and how it began, the contact was for a Utah Highway Patrol trooper he met on the dating app Grindr, and with whom he had smoked methamphetamine.

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A spokeswoman for UHP, Stephanie Dinsmore, said in an email to KUTV on Tuesday the trooper has been on administrative leave since July 29 as highway patrol continues investigating.

"On November 13, 2026," Dinsmore's email added, "the Iron County Attorney’s Office informed the Utah Department of Public Safety that it would not be moving forward with prosecution against" the trooper. Among the things the probationer told investigators, according to two recently unsealed search warrants: The probationer "shot gunned" meth into the trooper's mouth by first taking a hit from a pipe and blowing the smoke into the trooper's mouth.

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At least some of the meetings occurred while the trooper was on duty, though the documents don't specify whether that's when the drug use or sex happened. The probationer corroborated his account by providing information about the trooper that checked out, including the trooper's training schedule, where he lived and details about the trooper's family. The search warrants allowed investigators to search the trooper's home in southwest Utah and his Grindr account.

A return to one of the warrants notes investigators seized "bottles of liquid consistent with 'poppers'" and two cell phones. Illicit drug use by a peace officer can result in termination and a loss of police certification for years or permanently. Utah law also makes it a crime for peace officers to have sexual relations with someone on probation or parole.

A spokesman for the Iron County Attorney's Office on Monday said the matter was still under investigation and it wasn't known how the allegations against the trooper would impact criminal cases in which he was a witness. Jason Schatz, a criminal defense attorney in St. George, said he recently had a client in a drunk driving case in which the trooper made the arrest.

He said the prosecutor told him the trooper was on leave and not available to testify, though prosecutors didn't say why. U.S. Supreme Court precedent requires prosecutors to disclose information impacting a police officer's credibility. Schatz said defense attorneys in Utah, despite that ruling, often have trouble receiving such information.

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"I'm sure their explanation would be is that it's an ongoing investigation and we can't reveal that information," Schatz said. The commander of the Utah National Guard says the state's airmen have been aiding in the Iran campaign, and ground troops will deploy to the conflict, too. Thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers in 16 Utah communities are being automatically enrolled in a new clean energy program that will add $4 to their monthly electricity bills starting in January 2027.

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