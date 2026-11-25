The 2025 action thriller Off the Grid surges to number one on Paramount+ across South and Central America, challenging established franchises despite negative reviews.

The 2025 action thriller Off the Grid has claimed the top spot on Paramount+ globally, marking a significant shift in streaming dynamics that challenge the long-standing dominance of established franchises. This achievement occurred more than a year after the film's initial release, proving that newer entries can still capture massive global audiences when they resonate with specific regional markets. The film has successfully displaced newer blockbusters and legacy hits, signaling a potential change in how streaming platforms measure success beyond immediate theatrical openings.

Streaming Rankings and Regional Success

The movie has become the number one film on Paramount+ worldwide, overtaking high-profile recent releases such as the reboot of Scary Movie. This ranking is largely driven by intense regional popularity throughout South and Central America, where the film has seen sustained engagement over many months. Key markets contributing to this success include Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama, demonstrating the power of localized appeal in global streaming metrics. The consistent viewership in these countries has allowed Off the Grid to maintain its lead against larger marketing budgets and newer titles.

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John Wick Comparisons and Subgenre Appeal

Off the Grid fits squarely into the one-man-action-army subgenre that John Wick helped popularize in the twenty-first century. While John Wick and its spin-offs have served as stylistic reference points for many recent films, this new entry draws direct comparisons through its intense focus on a lone protagonist fighting against overwhelming odds. The narrative centers on a scientist, portrayed by Josh Duhamel, who refuses to weaponize his groundbreaking invention. Instead of complying with his employers, he goes on the run, triggering a high-stakes chase that defines the film's action sequences.

Creative Team and Supporting Cast

Behind the camera, the film was directed by Johnny Martin, with the screenplay written by Jim Agnew. The production features a notable ensemble cast supporting the lead role of Josh Duhamel. Greg Kinnear joins the main lineup, bringing significant recognition to the project alongside veteran actor Peter Stormare. Additional key performers include Ricky Russert and Michael Zapesotsky, who contribute to the supporting roles that drive the conflict forward. The combination of experienced directors and recognizable actors has helped maintain viewer interest despite mixed critical reception.

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Critical Reception Versus Audience Popularity

Despite its streaming success, Off the Grid has faced substantial criticism from professional reviewers and audience aggregators. The film holds an extremely low score of eight percent on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, indicating widespread disapproval among critics. The Audience Popcornmeter fared only slightly better, registering at twenty-one percent, which suggests that general viewers also found the experience underwhelming. These low scores highlight a disconnect between critical analysis and the actual consumption habits of streaming subscribers.

Industry Implications and Future Outlook

ScreenRant contributor Ben Gibbons offered a somewhat more forgiving perspective, awarding the film a six out of ten. He praised the solid cast while identifying the story as the primary weakness of the production. This divergence in opinion underscores how action movies often serve as a global unifier in popularity, even when they lack critical acclaim. Streaming audiences frequently prioritize entertainment value and genre familiarity over narrative innovation, especially when compared to art-house preferences. It remains unclear whether this sustained popularity will lead to sequel announcements for Off the Grid, but its performance proves the enduring hunger for action fare in the streaming era.