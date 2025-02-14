Off the Cuff with Elle Strauss: Embracing Fear and Finding Inspiration in the World of Luxury

In this edition of Off the Cuff, Elle Strauss, chief creative officer of Bergdorf Goodman, shares her insights on the ever-evolving luxury landscape, the importance of embracing challenges, and her personal passions that fuel her creativity.

Off the Cuff is a Q&A series from Luxury Daily exploring the career paths, current projects, and next steps of those shaping the world's best luxury brands. The interviews feature a Proust-style twist, allowing readers to get to know industry leaders on a personal level. This edition features Elle Strauss, chief creative officer for luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman.

Strauss discusses embracing fear, being inspired by innovative designers, and relaxing in the garden despite squirrel invasions. My first job was an early morning paper round at 13 years old. Above all, it taught me the importance of responsibility, independence, punctuality, and the value of hard work from a young age. Although getting up early in the morning is still not fun! Which skills have been critical to your success? Did you gain these skills within or outside of the workplace? These skills were honed both within the workplace and through personal experiences, such as moving from the U.K. to New York 18 years ago and establishing myself in the fashion industry. If it doesn’t scare you slightly, it’s not worth doing. These wise words from my mum have encouraged me to embrace challenges and step out of my comfort zone on a daily basis. How has your field changed since you started out in luxury, and what do you think your industry will look like in a decade? Beginning my career in magazine publishing, I've witnessed a significant transformation in the luxury fashion landscape. The rise of digital media and online shopping has reshaped the industry, but I firmly believe that nothing can replace creativity and beautiful design. In the next decade, I anticipate a further blending of technology and retail, with sustainability playing a central role. Kicking off our seasonal street style campaign for NYFW and collaborating with incredible designers, like Aisling Camps and Maria McManus, has been truly inspiring. Their innovative approaches and commitment to sustainability reignite my passion for this business. At Bergdorf Goodman, we take pride in spotting emerging talent and cultivating their businesses, so with this campaign, it is another opportunity to champion these extraordinary designers. Who, in any industry or sphere, would you most like to share a long lunch with and where would you take them? I would love to have lunch – actually tea – with filmmaker Sofia Coppola. We would go to Bergdorf Goodman’s BG Restaurant (where else?). I’d love to hear about her creative process and her inspirations beyond cinema and then we’d go shopping in the store, naturally. Listening to podcasts helps me prepare and get into the right mindset before significant meetings or presentations. They provide inspiration and a moment of calm as I listen on my commute. My recent favorite is The Mel Robbins podcast – love her! I enjoy practicing Pilates and yoga, spending time with my family, indulging in interior design projects and tending to my garden, especially growing vegetables (although fending off the squirrels can be very frustrating). Luxury, to me, signifies timeless elegance and exceptional craftsmanship. True luxury has the ability to evoke emotion and tell a story through design. It is also a seamless blend of exceptional personalized service and exclusivity. This is in our DNA at Bergdorf Goodman. For nearly 125 years, we have been the destination for luxury due to our unwavering commitment to exceptional experiences and unparalleled assortment. Every day we not only deliver, but redefine what luxury can be for our customers.Designer handbags and luxe skincare from Bergdorf Goodman are my ultimate favorite indulgences. Those moments of discovery and luxury are what makes this industry so special





