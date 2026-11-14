Off the beaten road: Ten’s bus tour rocks out across 14 U.S. cities

Pop star Ten traded the usual airport-to-hotel routine for an old-school rock-and-roll experience on his first U.S. solo tour, traveling by bus through 14

Pop star Ten traded the usual airport-to-hotel routine for an old-school rock-and-roll experience on his first U.S. solo tour, traveling by bus through 14 cities before ending the journey in the Big Apple on Nov. 10.

Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, known professionally as Ten, is a Thai singer and dancer best known for his work with K-pop groups NCT and WayV, as well as the supergroup SuperM. As he celebrated his 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry, Ten embarked on his TEN U.S. Showcase Tour, traveling from Seattle to New York and making stops in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, and Boston along the way.

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Touring by bus is an unconventional choice in the K-pop industry, where artists typically fly between cities and move between hotels, rehearsals, and venues on tightly coordinated schedules. But Ten tells amNewYork he wanted something different. He wanted to explore the freedom of the open road and experience the country. Along the way, he discovered a different side of American culture, from roadside gas stations to unexpected stops in small towns, while building closer relationships with the people accompanying him.

“I would say this bus tour is going to be the memory that lasts for me forever because it’s my first time doing it. I didn’t expect myself to be on a bus for three weeks,” Ten told amNewYork.

“I always used to travel by plane, but the experience of being on a bus with the crew, you start making new friends. You’re bonding with everyone, and all the simplest things become so much fun. Just stopping at a bus stop to get some water becomes an experience. Even showering at the venue after the show and then asking everyone, ‘Are you ready?

Let’s get on the bus and grab something to drink,’ those little things become such a happiness. ”For Ten, the experience offered a reminder that some of the most meaningful moments are found in life’s simplest routines.

“When you have everything, you don’t feel like it’s important. But when everything becomes so minimal, all those small things become such a great time with your friends. I would say being on the bus was a great experience for me,” he said. Driving on the road gave Ten a chance to see parts of the United States he might otherwise have missed.

Rather than simply flying over the country, he could watch its landscapes change and explore places that weren’t necessarily on the itinerary. One unexpected stop took him to an old colonial settlement in Louisville, Georgia, where he wandered around and took in the surroundings.

“That wasn’t in the schedule. Between stops, we went to a random place and got to walk around. I got to see a lot of different stores in every city, and it was just interesting. I think that’s the best thing that happened during this time,” Ten said.

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“It made me feel like, okay, I’m an artist doing a show, but at the same time, I’m traveling with a group of friends, and we’re just chilling in different cities. That’s the best thing I got from the tour. ”Of course, spending three weeks traveling with an entire tour crew also required some adjustments. Between rotating sleep schedules, sharing bathroom facilities and coordinating showers and meals, life on the bus came with its own set of logistics.

Ten admitted it took about a week to get accustomed to the routine, joking that organizing everyone’s schedules felt like being back in school.

“You have sleep times because different people have different times when they want to sleep. Then there’s a time when everyone’s going to wake up, and you need to figure out the schedule because we had two bathrooms. Who’s going to be the first one to do the laundry and everything? ” he said.

Ten paid a visit to NYC during his 14-city US tour. On days off, the crew would occasionally check into a hotel to freshen up and get some rest before exploring the next destination. Ten used those opportunities to visit local shops, browse unfamiliar neighborhoods and even spend time at arcades.

“We would arrive in a new city around nine, check into a hotel for the day so everyone could wash up, clean and relax. Then we’d get ready and go out around one or two, do some shopping, have something to eat, and then get back on the bus and move on to the next city,” he explained.

“After the show, we’d shower at the venue and get back on the bus. Sometimes the bus would leave around 3 a.m. or even 5 a.m. Sometimes I’d hang inside the bus watching a movie with my friends, or we’d try to find a bar, sit down and talk. ”The final stop on the journey was New York City, where Ten performed at Terminal 5 on Nov. 10 to a sold-out crowd.

For an artist who had spent weeks traveling across the country, the final performance was an emotional culmination of the tour. Looking out at the audience, he saw fans holding up their lightsticks and phone flashlights, illuminating the venue beneath its disco ball.

“I don’t know if people could see it from my point of view, but when I sing live and everyone’s turning on their flashlights, with all three floors, it’s so beautiful. From where I was standing, it was like a hall full of stars,” he said with a smile.

The response from audiences throughout the tour also gave Ten renewed sense of confidence, especially when he saw people attending with friends or family who might not have been familiar with his music.

“I feel like this tour was a success, and I’m very happy to see all the fans who came to the venues, enjoyed themselves, sang along to my songs and just had a great time,” he said. “There are some audience members who don’t know who I am, but they might come with their friends or family. Seeing how they react to my performance, how they chill, move around and groove along, gives me more confidence.

It makes me want to create more music in the future. ”The whirlwind journey didn’t end with the final concert. The next day, Ten celebrated the tour’s culmination by visiting the Empire State Building and taking in the New York City skyline from 103 stories up. While the landmark created a fitting backdrop to honor a decade in the entertainment industry, Ten said his thoughts weren’t necessarily consumed by nostalgia.

Instead, he was focused on the possibilities ahead.

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“I felt free, but I didn’t really have those flashbacks about how my past 10 years had gone because I don’t really look back and hold on to the past. Everything that happened was a lesson to me, so I carry those experiences with me,” he said.

“I wouldn’t question how I got here. For me, it’s more about what’s going to happen in the next five or 10 years. I feel like I can create more and bring to life more of the things I’ve envisioned. ”“I appreciate all the paths that happened to me because those are all the lessons I learned to become where I am.

I think that’s what I was thinking about up there. It’s also kind of a coincidence that I’m here during my 10th anniversary,” he added.

“It’s pretty nice. The Empire State Building kind of marked my new beginning. ”Despite having millions of fans worldwide and more than 12 million Instagram followers, Ten’s interactions throughout the visit reflected an artist who remains appreciative of the people supporting him. Few artists end a show by thanking the staff and crew, yet that is exactly what Ten did during his Terminal 5 performance, taking time to thank his staff, dancers, and venue crew.

At the Empire State Building, he also appeared genuinely surprised by the media turnout and thanked those who came to cover his visit. He extended the sentiment to the relationships he developed throughout the bus tour. While sitting in the Empire State Building lounge, across from its indoor basketball court, he said he was still processing the experience and that it had even changed the way he interacted with people.

“I need to take it all in and write down what I learned from this tour. Everything just ended, so I still need time to sit down and review it,” he said.

“But one little thing that’s changed is how I talk to my friends. I don’t know why, but with all my new friends and the staff, I feel like I’ve somehow become more extroverted. ” He also made a point of documenting the journey, photographing the artwork he encountered, the towns he visited and the people he met. When time allowed, he even sketched some of the things he wanted to remember.

As Ten wraps up the US leg of his tour and prepares for the Asia portion, he said he hopes to return to the United States and explore even more cities. Still reeling from the Nov. 10concert, Ten tells amNewYork that hearing the audience sing along to songs he wrote and produced himself meant so much to him.

In particular, the enthusiastic response to “OUTWEST” surprised him. It was different from his popular songs like “NIGHTWALKER” and “STUNNER,” and Ten admitted he initially wondered how audiences would receive it.

“I was a little doubtful about ‘Out West’ because people might have an image of me doing something similar to ‘Stunner,’ especially since that song did so well. But then we came out with something like ‘Out West,’ which is a totally different direction,” he said.

“Throughout these 14 cities, fans knew ‘Out West’ and sang it out loud. They went all out, and that made me so happy. It gave me more confidence to explore myself with a new sound. ”“My fans taught me not to be afraid to try new sounds.

If you do it and bring out the charm of the song, I feel people are going to enjoy listening to it. ” And while Ten wasn’t ready to reveal too much about what comes next, he confirmed that a new album is in the works.

“I can’t announce anything yet, but like I told my fans, I’m still preparing for my new album. Next year is coming soon,” he said.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who supports me and has my back for my new beginning. They always encourage me to be who I want to be, and they just sit back and watch what Ten is going to do. I think that’s the best gift they could give me. ”