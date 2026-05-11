Off-grid living in a historic lighthouse: Extreme sale hits $450,000

A 129-year-old lighthouse off the coast of Virginia is being offered for sale for $450,000, with a major caveat: it can only be purchased with cash. Situated 2.5 miles off the coast, it is accessible only by boat and includes strict rules for preserving its historic character, making it a unique property with unique restrictions.

Fancy swapping the suburbs for sea spray and solitude? A historic lighthouse off the coast of Virginia has just hit the market for $450,000, offering a one-of-a-kind off-grid living - with a few strings attached.

The 129-year-old Smith Point Lighthouse, located around 2.5 miles off the coast of Reedville, Virginia, is only accessible by boat and comes with one major condition: cash buyers only. Built in 1897, the structure remains an active aid to navigation maintained by the US Coast Guard, and that means whoever buys it won't have the place entirely to themselves





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Historic Lighthouse Off-Grid Living Cash Buyers Only Financial Hurdles Adventurous Buyer Unconventional Living

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Off-grid living in a historic lighthouse: Extreme sale hits $450,000A 129-year-old lighthouse off the coast of Virginia is being offered for sale for $450,000, with a major caveat: it can only be purchased with cash. Situated 2.5 miles off the coast, it is accessible only by boat and includes strict rules for preserving its historic character, making it a unique property with unique restrictions.

Read more »