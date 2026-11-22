Authorities are investigating after an off-duty NYPD officer reportedly shot at his cop girlfriend inside a Bronx apartment.

Authorities are investigating after an off-duty NYPD officer reportedly shot at his cop girlfriend inside a Bronx apartment Sunday morning, before turning the gun on himself.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, a frantic caller dialed 911 at just before 8 a.m., telling the operator that her boyfriend fired at her before turning the gun on himself. She also told emergency services that she is a member of the department.to the chin. He was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition. Sources add that he took the victim’s service weapon and fired at her but ultimately missed striking her.

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He reportedly is assigned to the 20th Precinct. Authorities are investigating after an off-duty NYPD officer reportedly shot at his cop girlfriend inside a Bronx apartment Sunday morning, before turning the gun on himself. Authorities are investigating after an off-duty NYPD officer reportedly shot at his cop girlfriend inside a Bronx apartment Sunday morning, before turning the gun on himself.

A witness who lives in the area and asked not to be identified told amNewYork that she saw a man being carried on a stretcher and a baby being whisked away.

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“Police took out a baby in a blanket. The second police officer brought the baby bottle.

Then they took out a gentleman on a stretcher. He had a towel or something over him; they put him in the ambulance,” she said. Sources say the child was unharmed. She also said she may have overheard the motive for the shooting.

“I looked out the window over there, when the woman in Spanish said: ‘I told him that I didn’t want to be with him anymore. He took out a gun and shot at me,” she added. Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer.

He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.across NYCRyan Pulock injury: Islanders’ D-man continues to be plagued by shoulder issueMan fighting for his life after being beaten with baseball bat in BrooklynMan convicted of 2019 Barnard College student’s murder released on parole